SLW or SUR? How to Choose the Right NPS Withdrawal Option

New Delhi: An employee works for years to make savings and other kinds of funds to help build the future. Among these funds, one that is crucial for post-retirement life is a pension fund. The National Pension System (NPS) keeps the corpus generated throughout the years of service, which can be withdrawn once the employee leaves behind the working phase.
The rules that guide the amount to be withdrawn differ based on multiple factors. Moreover, the mode of these withdrawals also depends on the size of the corpus and one's personal situations.
For those with a corpus below Rs 8 lakh, there is no limit to the amount that can be withdrawn. A person is free to take the whole amount as a lump sum, OR use withdrawal options such as Systematic Lump-sum Withdrawal (SLW) and Systematic Unit Redemption (SUR), or other PFRDA-approved options.
If the corpus ranges between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, Rs 6 lakh is allowed to be taken as a lump sum while the rest is withdrawn through SUR over a period of a minimum of 6 years. The person may also choose to invest the remaining balance in an annuity.
The rules differ for government and private sector employees if the total corpus exceeds Rs 12 lakh. Government employees are required to invest at least 40 percent of the corpus to buy an annuity at normal exit. While a private sector employee can withdraw 80 percent of the corpus as a lump sum or through SLW and SUR, the remaining 20 percent is bound to be used for annuity purchase.
To better gauge the right path for withdrawal of the retirement corpus, retirees should have a clear idea of what they actually require vs what they would get after choosing between SLW and SUR.
Systematic Lump-sum Withdrawal (SLW) fixes the amount withdrawn at regular intervals while keeping the NPS units volatile. Despite the market performance, the retiree would get the amount fixed earlier. However, if the market goes down, the value of a unit may also fall, which means that in order to generate the same amount, more units would be required. This may lead to quicker exhaustion of units if the market does not perform well.
For instance, a retiree requires Rs 50,000 every month, and the current NAV of the NPS unit is Rs 10. In this case, 5,000 units would be redeemed to equal the required amount. Next month, if the value of the unit rises to Rs 12, approximately 4,167 units would be needed to acquire the amount. However, in case the value drops to Rs 8, the person would redeem 6,250 units.
On the contrary, Systematic Unit Redemption (SUR) allows users to fix the units redeemed periodically. Thus, the amount received at regular intervals may differ based on the market condition. If the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the unit goes up, the amount withdrawn also gets bigger.
Suppose a person redeems 5,000 units per month, and the current value of the unit stands at Rs 10. The person receives Rs 50,000 in the first month. If the NAV rises to Rs 12, the person would receive Rs 60,000. The amount may, however, be negatively affected if the unit's NAV drops. At an NAV of Rs 8, the amount will total Rs 40,000.
Neither option is devoid of risks; one may put pressure on the units in case the market falls, and the other may risk the monthly cash flow.
If a person has no other source of income and the financial situation does not allow enduring market risks, it is better to opt for SLW. It avoids fluctuations resulting from lower NAV.
However, if other sources of income exist and the retirement corpus is a part of a larger pool of funds, the person may choose SUR. It is better suited for people with higher risk appetites.
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