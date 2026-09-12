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SLW or SUR? How to Choose the Right NPS Withdrawal Option

An employee works for years to make savings and other kinds of funds to help build the future. Among these funds, one that is crucial for post-retirement life is a pension fund. The National Pension System (NPS) keeps the corpus generated throughout the years of service, which can be withdrawn once the employee leaves behind the working phase.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
SLW or SUR? How to Choose the Right NPS Withdrawal Option

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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