StAR NPS platform launched for NPS enrolment: Digital onboarding process Explained

New Delhi: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced StAR NPS platform for onboarding of subscribers under NPS. StAR NPS platform has been developed by BSE Technologies Pvt Ltd (BTPL). PFRDA has said that the onboarding of NPS accounts under this framework be charged at Rs 200 (plus applicable taxes).

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Any charges levied for access and/or utilization of the ‘StAR NPS’ platform shall be borne by the respective PoP. The subscriber shall not be charged any amount over and above the prescribed onboarding charges at the time of registration under this framework.

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Currently this framework shall be applicable only to Resident Indian individuals and citizen aged 18 years and above and up to 85 years.

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The pension regulatory body has said that the platform is intended to provide a technology-enabled assisted onboarding journey for NPS subscribers through PoPs and their associated network of various categories of Pension Agents, which may include Mutual Fund Distributors, while enabling seamless integration with entities within the NPS ecosystem such as Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) and Trustee Bank.

Such engagement shall be governed through appropriate agreements entered into between the PoP and the Pension Agent, in accordance with the extant regulatory framework. The platform shall remain open for participation of multiple entities, with BTPL acting as the technology service provider.

The PoP shall continue to remain the Reporting Entity under PMLA and shall be responsible for KYC verification, subscriber onboarding, due diligence, grievance redressal, record maintenance and compliance with all regulatory requirements, including CKYC and FIU-IND obligations, said PFRDA.

NPS onboarding process

The onboarding process will be carried out through a fully digital process on the ‘StAR NPS’ platform. Subscriber details shall be captured electronically and KYC shall be completed through CKYC and/or DigiLocker-based verification mechanisms.

After successful completion of KYC and onboarding formalities, the subscriber shall initiate the first contribution through the platform.

The contribution shall be directly remitted to the Trustee Bank, without routing through the accounts of the PoP, thereby eliminating the requirement for fund pooling and reconciliation at the PoP level.

After confirmation of receipt of funds, PRAN shall be generated through integration with CRA systems, said PFRDA.