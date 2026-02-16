Startup founder claims his company lost Rs 2 lakh after hiring candidate who faked his salary, experience

New Delhi: A startup founder has claimed that his company lost Rs 2 lakhs after hiring a candidate who made false statements on his resume.

Ashutosh Gupta, Chief Business Officer at Praper Media said on LinkedIn that the company did not perform background verification of candidates earlier as it was smaller. During that time, they hired candidates based on interviews and intuition. One such applicant was Chirag who exuded confidence and experience and claimed to be earning Rs 40K in his last job. Thus, the office offered him a Rs 45K salary.

Gupta said that in two months something happened that raised concern about Chirag. The office had assigned the employee a reaction video edit which he took two days to complete and the output was unsatisfactory. Gupta said that Chirag's claim of 3 years of experience and Rs 40K salary in the last job did not match the task he performed.

When Gupta's office contacted Chirag's former employer for verification, they discovered that he was earning Rs 25K instead of Rs 40K. He had also not resigned but was fired for poor performance.

Gupta said that the office spent Rs 1.35L on Chirag's salary for 3 months, Rs 40K on training and Rs 25K on replacement hire. The company suffered a total loss of Rs 2 lakhs, Gupta said.

Gupta said that after Chirag's incident, background verification has been made compulsory for all new hires. The process now includes email and phone calls to the previous employer's office, LinkedIn check and salary slip verification.

Gupta advised offices that are hiring new employees to start background verification. He said that although his company learnt its lesson after losing Rs 2 lakhs, others should not wait and start verification at the first stage.

Netizens Reactions

Several users have commented on the post with some saying that there should be better managers who can assess the skills of candidates.

One user said, "Background verification is for trust and culture fit, not for skill. Even the number of years of experience doesn’t really matter. The most important part is the technical interview. As someone who conducts interviews, I can confidently say that a 20-minute technical interview is more than sufficient to understand how much editing experience a person has."

Another user said, "It took few rounds of interview, 4 months more to understand he's not qualified enough? Don't you think it was a process issue on your side altogther?"

One user commented, "Problem is that if he was making 40k then giving 45k is fine but if he is making 25k then you would never give him 45k even though he has the skill. I hope you find better recruitment managers who are better at judging the skills of the candidates. Although no one can get it 100% right but we can always try."