STATE BANK OF INDIA

State Bank of India IMPS Charges To Go Up From February 15 -- Check Latest Rates

Check out the detailed chart of IMPS charges levied by State Bank of India from February 15.

 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced revision on its Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) charges for retail customers. SBI's latest IPMS charges are applicable from February 15.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) offers IMPS, a real-time payment system that is accessible around the clock and has a Rs 5 lakh transaction limit (apart from SMS and IVR channels). 

Check out the details of IMPS charges levied by State Bank of India from February 15

   
Slab   		    
IMPS (Service Charges)
   
   
   
Online Channel   		    
Branch Channel   		  
   
Existing   		    
Proposed   		    
Existing   		    
Proposed*   		  
   
Upto ₹1,000/-   		    
Free   		    
Free   		    
Free   		    
Free   		  
   
Above ₹1,000/- up to   ₹10,000/-   		    
Free   		    
Free   		    
₹2/- + GST   		    
₹2/- + GST   		  
   
Above ₹10,000/- up to   ₹25,000/-   		    
Free   		    
Free   		    
₹4/- + GST   		    
₹4/- + GST   		  
   
Above ₹25,000/- up to   ₹1,00,000/-   		    
Free   		    
₹2/- + GST   		    
₹4/- + GST   		    
₹4/- + GST   		  
   
Above ₹1,00,000/- up to   ₹2,00,000/-   		    
Free   		    
₹6/- + GST   		    
₹12/- + GST   		    
₹12/- + GST   		  
   
Above ₹2,00,000/- up to ₹5,00,000/-   		    
Free   		    
₹10/- + GST   		    
₹20/- + GST   		    
₹20/- + GST   		  

SBI IMPS transaction charges waived for following Salary Package accounts

-- DSP, PMSP, ICGSP, CGSP, PSP and RSP including Shaurya Family Pension Accounts.

-- CSP/ SGSP/SUSP and Family Savings Account-SBI RISHTEY

IMPS, known as Immediate Payment Service, is a popular method of transferring money. It allows for 24x7 instant domestic funds transfer through various channels such as mobile banking apps, bank branches, ATMs, SMS, and IVRS.

 

Reema Sharma

