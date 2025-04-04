State Bank of India Withdraws Amrit Kalash Special Fixed Deposit Scheme With Upto 7.60% Interest Rates

New Delhi: After throwing several rounds of extensions, State Bank of India (SBI) has now discontinued its Special FD scheme --SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme. SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Special FD Scheme with upto 7.60 percent interest rates is no more available for subscription now.

The last date to invest in 400-day tenor Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme was March 31, 2025.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme - Interest Rate

The 400-day tenor special deposit scheme offered an attractive interest rate of 7.10% while Senior citizens were getting FD interest rates of 7.60 percent.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme - Eligibility

Eligibility for SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme The scheme was accessible to individuals falling under the following categories:

Domestic retail term deposits, including NRI rupee term deposits (up to 2 crore).

New and renewed deposits.

Term and special term deposits.

Originally launched on February 15, 2023, the scheme has been granted multiple lifelines to accommodate interested participants.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme - Payment Of Interest

Interest Payment Procedure for SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme Participants had the flexibility to select their preferred deposit term under this scheme, choosing from monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual options. Accrued interest, net of TDS, was directly credited to the customer's account. Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and other applicable taxes were deducted as per the Income Tax Act. The scheme also provided an avenue for investors to avail loans, and premature withdrawal is also facilitated by the bank.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme Subscription

Subscription Process for SBI Amrit Kalash FD scheme was available in branch, using Internet banking services, or utilizing the SBI YONO app.