Stock Market Alert: BSE And NSE Closed On THESE Dates In October 2025

New Delhi: The Indian stock market is set for a few breaks in October 2025, with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) closing for three trading holidays during the month. Including weekends, the markets will remain shut for a total of 11 days. According to the official holiday calendars, while trading will pause on these occasions, a special Muhurat Trading session will take place on Diwali, offering investors a festive opportunity to trade.

Stock Market and Commodity Holidays in October 2025

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22 – Diwali Balipratipada

Trading on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) and in currency derivatives will also be suspended on these dates.

Other Upcoming Market Holidays in 2025

November 5 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 – Christmas

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025

The NSE and BSE have announced that the Diwali Muhurat Trading session will be held on October 21, 2025, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, with the deadline for trade modifications at 2:55 PM. According to the NSE circular issued on September 22, all trades executed during this special session will be binding and result in settlement obligations, making it a unique opportunity for investors to participate in the festive market tradition.

Understanding Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading is a special, symbolic one-hour session held annually on Diwali to celebrate the start of a new Samvat (Hindu calendar year). In 2025, it will mark the beginning of Samvat 2082.

While traditionally held in the evening, this year’s session will take place in the afternoon. Trading will be conducted across multiple segments, including equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB), all within the same one-hour window.

Historically, Muhurat Trading has delivered positive returns, even with relatively low participation. Over the past 16 years, benchmark indices have closed in the green on 13 occasions, highlighting the generally favorable trend associated with this festive session.

Muhurat Trading 2024: Market Performance

In 2024, the festive Muhurat Trading session ended on a positive note, continuing the market’s upward momentum. The BSE Sensex climbed 335 points (0.42%) to close at 79,724, while the Nifty 50 rose 99 points (0.41%), finishing the session at 24,304.//