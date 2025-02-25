Stock Market Holiday 2025: Are BSE And NSE Open On Maha Shivratri? Check Full Holiday List
NSE Holidays 2025: Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed annually between February and March. As per the Hindu calendar, it falls on the 14th day of the first half of the lunar month of Phalguna.
NSE Holidays 2025: India’s leading stock exchanges, BSE Ltd and NSE (National Stock Exchange) , will be closed on Wednesday, February 26, for Mahashivratri. This will be the first stock market holiday of the year, with a total of 14 holidays scheduled for 2025.
As a result, trading in equities, equity derivatives, and commodities will be paused for the day. Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed annually between February and March. As per the Hindu calendar, it falls on the 14th day of the first half of the lunar month of Phalguna. Notably, the trading shall resume as usual on Thursday, February 27.
India Stock Market
The Indian stock market is open from Monday to Friday every week, except on certain holidays. It stays closed on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on specific public holidays and festivals, which are usually announced at the start of the year. However, this year, the market was open on Saturday, February 1, for the Union Budget.
Stock Market Trading Session
On regular trading days, the Indian stock market starts with a 15-minute pre-opening session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM. This is followed by the main trading session, which runs from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. After that, the closing session takes place from 3:40 PM to 4:00 PM. There is also a morning block deal session from 8:45 AM to 9:00 AM.
Stock Market Holidays In 2025:
As per the 2025 holiday calendar issued by the NSE, the stock market will be closed on 14 days during the year.
Stock Market Holidays 2025
|No.
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|1
|February 26, 2025
|Wednesday
|Maha Shivratri
|2
|March 14, 2025
|Friday
|Holi
|3
|March 31, 2025
|Monday
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)
|4
|April 10, 2025
|Thursday
|Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|5
|April 14, 2025
|Monday
|Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|6
|April 18, 2025
|Friday
|Good Friday
|7
|May 1, 2025
|Thursday
|Maharashtra Day
|8
|August 15, 2025
|Friday
|Independence Day
|9
|August 27, 2025
|Wednesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|10
|October 2, 2025
|Thursday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
|11
|October 21, 2025
|Tuesday
|Diwali Laxmi Pujan*
|12
|October 22, 2025
|Wednesday
|Diwali-Balipratipada
|13
|November 5, 2025
|Wednesday
|Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|14
|December 25, 2025
|Thursday
|Christmas
