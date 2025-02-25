Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2864168https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/stock-market-holiday-2025-are-bse-and-nse-open-on-maha-shivratri-check-full-holiday-list-2864168.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
STOCK MARKET

Stock Market Holiday 2025: Are BSE And NSE Open On Maha Shivratri? Check Full Holiday List

NSE Holidays 2025: Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed annually between February and March. As per the Hindu calendar, it falls on the 14th day of the first half of the lunar month of Phalguna. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 05:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Stock Market Holiday 2025: Are BSE And NSE Open On Maha Shivratri? Check Full Holiday List Stock Market Holiday 2025

NSE Holidays 2025: India’s leading stock exchanges, BSE Ltd and NSE (National Stock Exchange) , will be closed on Wednesday, February 26, for Mahashivratri. This will be the first stock market holiday of the year, with a total of 14 holidays scheduled for 2025.

As a result, trading in equities, equity derivatives, and commodities will be paused for the day. Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed annually between February and March. As per the Hindu calendar, it falls on the 14th day of the first half of the lunar month of Phalguna. Notably, the trading shall resume as usual on Thursday, February 27. 

India Stock Market

The Indian stock market is open from Monday to Friday every week, except on certain holidays. It stays closed on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on specific public holidays and festivals, which are usually announced at the start of the year. However, this year, the market was open on Saturday, February 1, for the Union Budget. 

Stock Market Trading Session

On regular trading days, the Indian stock market starts with a 15-minute pre-opening session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM. This is followed by the main trading session, which runs from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. After that, the closing session takes place from 3:40 PM to 4:00 PM. There is also a morning block deal session from 8:45 AM to 9:00 AM. 

Stock Market Holidays In 2025: 

As per the 2025 holiday calendar issued by the NSE, the stock market will be closed on 14 days during the year. 

Stock Market Holidays 2025

No. Date Day Holiday
1 February 26, 2025 Wednesday Maha Shivratri
2 March 14, 2025 Friday Holi
3 March 31, 2025 Monday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)
4 April 10, 2025 Thursday Shri Mahavir Jayanti
5 April 14, 2025 Monday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
6 April 18, 2025 Friday Good Friday
7 May 1, 2025 Thursday Maharashtra Day
8 August 15, 2025 Friday Independence Day
9 August 27, 2025 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi
10 October 2, 2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
11 October 21, 2025 Tuesday Diwali Laxmi Pujan*
12 October 22, 2025 Wednesday Diwali-Balipratipada
13 November 5, 2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
14 December 25, 2025 Thursday Christmas

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK