Stock Market Holiday 2025: Are BSE And NSE Open On Maha Shivratri? Check Full Holiday List

NSE Holidays 2025: India’s leading stock exchanges, BSE Ltd and NSE (National Stock Exchange) , will be closed on Wednesday, February 26, for Mahashivratri. This will be the first stock market holiday of the year, with a total of 14 holidays scheduled for 2025.

As a result, trading in equities, equity derivatives, and commodities will be paused for the day. Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed annually between February and March. As per the Hindu calendar, it falls on the 14th day of the first half of the lunar month of Phalguna. Notably, the trading shall resume as usual on Thursday, February 27.

India Stock Market

The Indian stock market is open from Monday to Friday every week, except on certain holidays. It stays closed on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on specific public holidays and festivals, which are usually announced at the start of the year. However, this year, the market was open on Saturday, February 1, for the Union Budget.

Stock Market Trading Session

On regular trading days, the Indian stock market starts with a 15-minute pre-opening session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM. This is followed by the main trading session, which runs from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. After that, the closing session takes place from 3:40 PM to 4:00 PM. There is also a morning block deal session from 8:45 AM to 9:00 AM.

Stock Market Holidays In 2025:

As per the 2025 holiday calendar issued by the NSE, the stock market will be closed on 14 days during the year.

Stock Market Holidays 2025