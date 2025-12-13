Stock Market Holidays 2026: NSE Issues Complete Holiday Calendar, Market To Remain Closed On THESE Days— Check Full List
The Indian stock market, including both the BSE and NSE, remains closed on national holidays, major religious festivals, and select regional occasions. In addition to these announced holidays, trading is suspended every Saturday and Sunday throughout the year.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: As investors gear up for 2026, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has revealed the official stock market holiday calendar for the year. According to the list, trading will be suspended for 15 days on account of national holidays and major festivals, excluding regular weekends. The schedule features key occasions such as Holi, Republic Day, Bakri Id, Diwali and Christmas. Notably, March will have the highest number of market holidays, while April, May, October and November will also see multiple closures, making it important for traders to plan ahead.
Stock Market Holidays: When Will Trading Remain Closed in 2026?
The Indian stock market, including both the BSE and NSE, remains closed on national holidays, major religious festivals, and select regional occasions. In addition to these announced holidays, trading is suspended every Saturday and Sunday throughout the year.
Below is the NSE market holiday list for 2026, which investors and traders should keep in mind while planning their activities:
January 26, 2026 (Monday): Republic Day
March 3, 2026 (Tuesday): Holi
March 26, 2026 (Thursday): Shri Ram Navami
March 31, 2026 (Tuesday): Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 3, 2026 (Friday): Good Friday
April 14, 2026 (Tuesday): Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
May 1, 2026 (Friday): Maharashtra Day
May 28, 2026 (Thursday): Bakri Id
June 26, 2026 (Friday): Muharram
September 14, 2026 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2, 2026 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 20, 2026 (Tuesday): Dussehra
November 10, 2026 (Tuesday): Diwali–Balipratipada
November 24, 2026 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25, 2026 (Friday): Christmas
Stock Market Timings Explained
The stock market will continue to operate on its usual schedule, opening at 9:00 am and closing at 3:30 pm. The pre-market session runs from 9:00 am to 9:15 am, during which orders are placed. Regular trading takes place from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.
Muhurat Trading Date in 2026
Muhurat trading will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The exact timing for this special trading session will be announced closer to the date. Muhurat trading is a one-hour symbolic session in the Indian stock market that marks the beginning of the new Samvat year. On this occasion, traders buy stocks as a tradition to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and good fortune.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv