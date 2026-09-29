Strike deferred, but at what cost? Sunday bank opening bill crosses Rs 160 crore

New Delhi: The opening of public sector banks and regional rural banks on Sunday (September 27) added around Rs 153 crore to employee costs, according to estimates by bank unions. The actual cost could be higher once the expenses of running branches and offices are added.
The Sunday opening was arranged to allow customers to complete banking work before the three-day bank strike scheduled for September 28 to 30. The strike was later deferred after late-night talks between the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).
The estimate is not an official audited amount. It is based on the number of bank employees, the payments due to them for Sunday duty and calculations shared by bank union representatives.
The Centre had ordered all public sector banks and regional rural banks to function normally on September 27 because September 26 and 27 were weekend holidays and the proposed strike was scheduled for the following three days. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had also approved the operation of bank branches, offices, ATM branches and currency chests on Sunday.
India has around 7.65 lakh bank officers and employees across the public sector banking system, according to the estimates cited by bank unions. Of them, around 4.21 lakh are officers, while nearly 3.5 lakh are clerical staff and sub-staff.
The employee-related cost has two main parts. Officers working on Sunday were entitled to an out-of-pocket payment. The State Bank of India (SBI), for example, had said that officers who worked on September 27 would receive Rs 2,000 under this provision. Award staff were to receive overtime payment under the applicable bipartite settlement and bank rules.
If around 3.6 lakh officers worked on Sunday and each received Rs 2,000, the payment for officers would be around Rs 72 crore.
The calculation for clerical staff and sub-staff is different. Bank union representatives have said that overtime rules provide for double payment for work on a holiday. Based on salaries in the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000, the estimated additional payment for this group could be around Rs 60 crore to Rs 90 crore.
That puts the combined employee-related cost in the range of Rs 132 crore to Rs 162 crore. The midpoint of this estimate is around Rs 153 crore.
AIBOC National President R Shekharan has also said the Rs 2,000 out-of-pocket provision for officers is inadequate. The union has sought payment equivalent to one day's salary for officers who worked on Sunday.
The employee payments do not make up the entire cost of opening banks on a Sunday.
Around 1.81 lakh bank branches were part of the public sector and rural banking network affected by the government's Sunday-opening decision. Keeping branches and offices operational also involves electricity, servers, security, transport, cash handling and other administrative expenses.
Cash transportation services may also be required for ATMs and currency chests. The cost of these services varies from bank to bank and has not been included in the Rs 153 crore estimate.
This means the overall expense of the Sunday operation cannot be fixed at Rs 153 crore. That number is an estimate for employee payments based on calculations shared by bank unions.
The Sunday working day was planned when the three-day strike was still on the table. The UFBU and the IBA held talks on September 27 and reached an understanding late that night. The unions then deferred the September 28-30 strike.
The immediate outcome was the formation of a high-level committee to examine the demand for declaring all Saturdays as holidays. The committee will also look at possible alternatives and consult stakeholders before a decision is made.
The demand for a five-day banking week has been pending for years. At present, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The proposed change would make every Saturday a holiday.
An earlier IBA proposal involved adding about 40 minutes to weekday working hours to compensate for the loss of working Saturdays. The new committee is expected to consider other options as well. One possibility under discussion is a rotational staffing model for Saturdays.
The committee gives the IBA and bank unions a formal platform to work on the issue. The final change will require the necessary government approval and legal process.
The Union Ministry of Finance had earlier said the government was seeking uninterrupted banking services during the proposed strike. The government also said five-day banking was one of the unions’ two principal demands. It had put the performance-based incentive scheme on hold.
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