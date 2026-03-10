Struggling to get change of Rs 500? Now withdraw Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 currency notes from ATM

Small currency notes from ATM: The digital payment system has made life so easy that sometimes even if you produce Rs 100 or Rs 500 banknote for purchasing something, the shopkeeper tells you there is no change. This is just because people are mostly making payments online. This gives a sense of a shortage of small-denomination currencies. However, the government has made it clear that while there is no shortage, it’s also planning to dispense the small denomination notes from ATMs.

On Tuesday, the Centre told Parliament that there is no shortage of small-denomination notes in the country. Responding to a question, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that adequate numbers of Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 notes are already in circulation.

If you’ve withdrawn cash from an ATM recently, you’ve probably noticed that it mostly gives out Rs 500 notes and sometimes Rs 100 or Rs 200. Sometimes it becomes challenging to get change in return for the Rs 500 notes .

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chaudhary also explained in the Rajya Sabha that traditional ATMs were not designed to distribute smaller denomination notes. However, a pilot project has been launched to address the issue.

Under this initiative, special “small value dispensers” are being tested. These machines will allow people to withdraw Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 notes directly. This way, people will be able to get change while withdrawing cash from the ATMs.

How many small notes are in circulation?

The government also shared data on the supply of smaller denomination notes. In the current financial year (up to February 26), the central bank supplied: Rs 439.4 crore in Rs 10 notes, Rs 193.7 crore in Rs 20 notes and Rs 130.3 crore in Rs 50 notes.

In the previous financial year (FY25), the supply included: Rs 180 crore in Rs 10 notes, Rs 150 crore in Rs 20 notes and Rs 300 crore in Rs 50 notes.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regularly reviews the demand for different denominations and recommends how many notes should be printed.

According to the government, the demand for small-value cash is met through a combination of banknotes and coins. At the same time, digital payments now account for a significant share of transactions, including low-value payments.