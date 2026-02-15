Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017271https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/struggling-to-save-money-6-easy-tips-to-grow-your-savings-3017271.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceStruggling to save money? 6 easy tips to grow your savings
MONEY SAVINGS TIPS

Struggling to save money? 6 easy tips to grow your savings

You don’t need to save huge amounts to begin your journey. Even setting aside a small amount regularly can build a strong habit. Saving Rs 100 a day may seem insignificant, but over a year, it adds up to a meaningful amount. 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 07:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Struggling to save money? 6 easy tips to grow your savingsImage credit: AI

New Delhi: If you often find yourself wondering where your money disappears by the end of the month, you’re not alone. With rising living costs, EMIs, and lifestyle expenses, saving money has become a real challenge for many people. But building savings doesn’t always require a higher salary or extreme budgeting. In fact, small, practical changes in daily habits can make a big difference over time. Whether your goal is travel, buying a home, starting a business, or simply achieving financial peace of mind, consistent saving is the first step toward turning dreams into reality.

Here are six simple and practical tips to help you grow your savings without feeling overwhelmed.

1. Start Small But Stay Consistent

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

You don’t need to save huge amounts to begin your journey. Even setting aside a small amount regularly can build a strong habit. Saving Rs 100 a day may seem insignificant, but over a year, it adds up to a meaningful amount. The key is consistency, not size.

2. Understand Your Spending Patterns

Many people struggle to save because they don’t track their expenses. Try noting down everything you spend for one month. This exercise helps identify unnecessary spending and gives you a clear picture of where your money actually goes.

3. Create A Simple Budget

A basic budget can bring clarity and control. You can try the 50-30-20 rule — 50% of income for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings. Even if you can’t follow it perfectly, it provides a practical structure to improve money management.

4. Automate Your Savings

One of the easiest ways to save is to remove the temptation to spend. Set up an automatic transfer to a recurring deposit, SIP, or separate savings account right after your salary is credited. When savings happen automatically, discipline becomes effortless.

5. Cut Down Silent Money Drains

Small recurring expenses like subscriptions, frequent online orders, and impulse purchases quietly eat into savings. Review your monthly subscriptions and spending triggers. Eliminating just a few unnecessary expenses can free up extra cash.

6. Use Extra Income Wisely

Bonuses, incentives, tax refunds, or side income offer a great chance to boost savings. Instead of spending everything, consider saving at least a portion of these windfalls. This approach helps build an emergency fund faster.

Saving money is less about how much you earn and more about how you manage it. By building mindful financial habits and making small but consistent changes, you can gradually create a safety net for yourself. Start where you are, stay patient, and remember — every rupee saved today brings you one step closer to your dreams.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India vs Pakistan
IND vs PAK: Pakistan opt to bowl as clash starts with 'No Handshake'
India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup rivalry enters post Virat-Rohit era
O'Romeo
O'Romeo Vs Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 2 - details inside
Technology
Google Android 17 Beta 1 update for Pixel phones: How to download and more
Shri Kedarnath Dham
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple will be opened on April 22
Mahashivratri 2026
Mahashivratri 2026: Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi and other celebs celebrate
Bangladesh Election 2026
Explained: How BNP navigated anger and arithmetic to win Bangladesh Poll
ICC T20 WC 2026
‘This isn’t India vs Pak, it’s Jay Shah vs Pakistan’; says opposition
India-France defence dialogue
Defence ministers of India, France to co-chair 6th annual defence dialogue
West Indies
T20 WC 2026: Jason Holder, Shai Hope power West Indies to big win over Nepal