Struggling With ITR Tech Glitches? Here’s How To File Before Sept 15 Without Hassle

New Delhi: With only two days remaining to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for FY 2024-25, taxpayers are facing technical issues across key e-filing platforms, adding to the usual end-of-season stress. The Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) portals have been intermittently down due to high traffic, leaving users frustrated and venting on social media.

This year, filings have been slower than last year. By September 11, only 5.47 crore returns had been submitted, compared to 7.28 crore by July 31, 2024. The TRACES portal, which is essential for accessing Form 26AS, downloading TDS certificates, and verifying tax credits, has also been unavailable since September 11, further complicating matters for taxpayers and professionals.

Recommended System Requirements

To avoid technical issues, the Income Tax Department recommends:

Browsers: Microsoft Edge (v88+), Chrome (v88+), Firefox/Mozilla (v86+), Opera (v66+)

Operating Systems: Windows 7 or higher, Linux, Mac OS

Other Requirements: CSS and JavaScript enabled, cookies allowed, and a Class 2 or Class 3 Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) for certain filings

Late ITR Utility Releases Add Pressure

This year’s filing process has been more challenging due to late release of ITR utilities. The CBDT extended the non-audit ITR deadline from July 31 to September 15, but most utilities became available later than usual:

29 May 2025: ITR-1 & ITR-4 Excel utilities

4 June 2025: ITR-1 & ITR-4 online utilities

11 July 2025: ITR-2 & ITR-3 Excel utilities

17 July 2025: ITR-2 online utility

30 July 2025: ITR-3 offline & online utility

8 August 2025: ITR-5 Excel utility

14 August 2025: ITR-6 Excel utility

Last year, most forms were released by early April, giving taxpayers nearly three months to prepare. This year, the compressed timeline has put extra pressure on both individuals and chartered accountants.

Bank Holidays Could Complicate Cash Payments

The upcoming weekend and bank holiday on September 13-14, combined with the 2nd Saturday on September 13, raises concerns for taxpayers needing to deposit cash for tax payments. Officials have not yet clarified whether banks will remain open.

Penalties for Missing the Deadline

Missing the ITR deadline can be costly:

Late filing fee: Up to Rs 5,000 (capped at Rs 1,000 for incomes below Rs 5 lakh)

Interest: 1 percent monthly on unpaid tax, calculated on a part-month basis

Expert Tips to Avoid Last-Minute Hassles

Check system compatibility: Ensure your browser, OS, and DSC meet requirements

Prepare documents early: Keep Form 26AS, AIS, and TIS ready

File early: Avoid peak hours to reduce portal downtime

Stay informed: Check official e-filing updates and notices

For smooth filing, use the official Income Tax Department e-filing portal: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

