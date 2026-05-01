Study Finds AI Hiring Tools Often Prefer AI-Written Resumes Over Human-Written Ones

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence is changing the way companies hire people. Today, many job seekers use tools like ChatGPT and other large language models (LLMs) to improve their resumes. At the same time, many companies are also using AI systems to screen those same resumes before a human recruiter even sees them.

This sounds efficient. AI can save time, reduce workload, and help companies sort through thousands of applications quickly. Many people also believe AI can make hiring fairer by removing human emotions and personal bias.

But a new research paper titled “AI Self-preferencing in Algorithmic Hiring: Empirical Evidence and Insights” shows that there may be a serious hidden problem.

The study found that AI systems often prefer resumes written by themselves over resumes written by humans—even when both resumes are equally good. In simple words, if an applicant uses the same AI tool that the employer uses for screening, that person may have a much better chance of getting shortlisted.

This creates a new kind of unfairness in hiring.

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What Is AI Self-Preference?

It means an AI model tends to like content that looks similar to the kind of content it usually creates. If an AI system is checking resumes, it may unknowingly favor resumes written by that same AI model because the writing style, structure, and word choices feel more “familiar.”

Imagine a teacher giving higher marks to answers written in their own style. That is similar to what is happening here.

This is not about better quality. The research shows that even when human-written resumes are just as strong, the AI still prefers resumes generated by itself.

That means the problem is not skill—it is style.

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How the Researchers Studied This

The researchers focused on hiring because it is one of the fastest-growing uses of AI in business.

Many applicants now use AI tools to rewrite resumes, improve grammar, and make job applications look more professional. At the same time, employers use AI to rank resumes and decide who gets shortlisted for interviews.

The researchers wanted to test whether the evaluator AI would favor resumes created by itself.

They created a large-scale controlled experiment using resumes across many job categories. They compared:



Human-written resumes



Resumes written by one AI model



Resumes written by another AI model



Then they asked different LLMs such as GPT-4o, DeepSeek-V3, and LLaMA 3.3-70B to evaluate those resumes.

The goal was simple: would the AI treat all equally qualified resumes fairly?

The answer was mostly no.

What They Found

The results were striking.

Across major AI models, the bias against human-written resumes ranged from 68 percent to 88 percent. This means AI systems strongly preferred resumes generated by themselves over resumes written by people.

Even more importantly, candidates using the same AI model as the employer’s evaluator were found to be 23 percent to 60 percent more likely to be shortlisted than equally qualified applicants using human-written resumes.

This is a huge difference.

It means that two people with the same skills, same education, and same work experience may get very different results simply because one used the “right” AI tool.

That is not merit-based hiring.

That is tool-based hiring.

Which Jobs Were Most Affected?

The researchers studied hiring across 24 occupations, including:



Sales



Accounting



Finance



HR



Teaching



Healthcare



Engineering



IT



Agriculture



Arts



Construction



Aviation



They found that the strongest bias happened in business-related fields such as sales, accounting, finance, and business development.

Fields like agriculture, arts, and automobile jobs showed weaker bias.

Why?

Because business resumes often depend more on polished writing style, presentation, and structured language—areas where AI-generated content strongly influences perception.

In technical or practical jobs, skills may matter more than writing style, so the effect becomes smaller.

Still, the bias existed across all categories.

Why This Is Dangerous

At first, this may seem like a small technical issue. But the long-term effects can be serious.

1. Good Candidates Can Be Rejected

A highly qualified person may be rejected simply because they wrote their resume themselves instead of using AI.

This means employers may miss strong talent.

2. Richer Applicants Gain an Advantage

Some advanced AI tools are paid services. People who can afford premium AI tools may have a better chance of getting hired.

This can increase inequality.

3. Hiring Diversity Can Shrink

If AI keeps selecting resumes that sound similar, workplaces may lose diversity in thinking, writing, and background.

Everyone starts sounding the same.

4. A “Lock-In” Effect Begins

Researchers warn about something called a lock-in effect.

Over time, if one AI style keeps getting rewarded, more applicants will copy that style. Then companies will keep selecting those same patterns again and again.

Eventually, the hiring system becomes trapped in one narrow standard of communication.

That is bad for both fairness and innovation.

Also Read: The AI layoff trap: Why replacing workers with AI could hurt companies too

Is This Like Older AI Bias Problems?



Yes—but it is also different.

We have already seen concerns about AI bias in hiring related to gender, race, and background. For example, older systems sometimes learned unfair patterns from historical data.

This new problem is different.

Here, the bias is not mainly about who you are.

It is about which AI tool you used.

That makes it harder to detect because it looks neutral on the surface.

The system may say it is judging only the resume—but secretly it is reacting to writing patterns created by a specific AI model.

This creates what researchers call AI-AI bias—one machine preferring another machine that looks like itself.

Can This Problem Be Fixed?

The good news is yes.

The researchers tested simple ways to reduce this bias.

They found that the bias is connected to something called self-recognition. The AI seems able to recognize writing patterns similar to its own output.

To reduce this, they tried small interventions.

Method 1: Better Instructions

They changed the system prompt and told the evaluator AI clearly:

Do not consider whether the resume was written by a human or AI. Focus only on quality.

This helped reduce bias.

Method 2: Majority Voting

Instead of using one AI model alone, they used multiple models together and made the final decision based on majority voting.

This reduced the influence of one model’s personal preference.

Together, these methods reduced self-preference bias by more than 50 percent.

That is a strong improvement.

It shows the problem is serious—but not impossible to solve.

What Companies Should Do

Businesses using AI in hiring should not ignore this issue.

Before deploying AI resume screening systems, they should:



Audit systems for self-preference bias



Use multiple evaluation models instead of one



Add human review for final decisions



Avoid depending only on resume writing style



Test fairness regularly across job categories



AI should support hiring, not silently distort it.

Companies must remember that speed is useful, but fairness matters more.

What Job Seekers Should Know

For applicants, this study sends an important message.

Using AI for resume improvement is becoming normal. Spell checks, grammar fixes, and formatting help are already common.

But job seekers should understand that the system may reward certain AI styles more than others.

This creates a difficult question:

Should people use AI because it helps, or because they are forced to compete in an AI-designed system?

That is not an easy answer.

But transparency from employers would help.

People deserve to know how they are being judged.

Final Thoughts

AI was supposed to make hiring smarter and fairer.

Sometimes it does.

But this study shows that AI can also create new invisible biases that most people never notice.

When an AI system prefers resumes written by itself, hiring stops being fully about talent and starts becoming about matching machine preferences.

That is a serious problem.

The future of hiring should not depend on whether your resume sounds like a chatbot.

It should depend on your skills, your work, and your potential.

As AI becomes more powerful, fairness must grow with it.

Because the goal of hiring is not to find the best AI-generated resume.

It is to find the best human for the job.