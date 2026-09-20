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Subsidised LPG refills will require Aadhaar authentication from Oct 1

According to the Ministry of Petroleum &amp; Natural Gas, the decision is aimed at ensuring that subsidised LPG reaches eligible households while preventing diversion of domestic cylinders for commercial and industrial use.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Subsidised LPG refills will require Aadhaar authentication from Oct 1

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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