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Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Can NRI's avail the benefits?

The India Post website mentions that the individual must not have attained the age of 10 years at the time of opening the account.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Can NRI's avail the benefits?
Image Credit: Image credit: ANI

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