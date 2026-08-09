The account can be opened with a minimum deposit of Rs. 250, and a minimum deposit of Rs. 250 or a maximum of Rs. 1.5 lakh has to be made each financial year, either in a lump sum or in instalments. Deposits can be made till the completion of fifteen years from the date of opening the account. In case the person fails to make a deposit of the minimum amount during a financial year, the account will be treated as a defaulted account. However, the account can be regularised at any time within fifteen years from the date of opening by paying a penalty of Rs. 50 and depositing the minimum amount for each year of default.