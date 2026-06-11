Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Why is 5th of the month important for SSY investment?
For Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts, the Rate of interest 8.2 percent per annum calculated on yearly basis, yearly compounded.
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New Delhi: Although several deadlines are pegged to a financial year (ending March), many very crucial investments are also date bound. If you are a subscriber of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, the date deadline is significant for you.
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Interest rate for Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts
For Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts, the Rate of interest 8.2 percent per annum calculated on yearly basis, yearly compounded. For Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts, minimum Rs 250 and Maximum Rs 1.5 lakh can be deposited in a financial year. Subsequent deposit in multiple of Rs 50 deposits can be made in lump-sum. There is no limit on number of deposits either in a month or in a Financial year.
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Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Why 5th of the month is crucial for your investment?
In other words, if you deposit the money by the 5th of month, your investment earns interest for that same month. If you make the deposit on the 6th of the month or later, your investment earns zero interest for that particular month. The interest portion kicks in only from the next month. However, all your monthly earnings are combined and added to your account just once a year on March 31st. The compounded interested is credited once a year on March 31st.
Lets assume, you invest Rs 5,000 per month for 21 years in Sukanya Samriddhi Account. By the end of completion of 21 years, how much difference in money can you see if you invest on or before 5th of every month and after 5th of every month? Here's the chart, explaining difference in interest earned by the end of 21 years.
|Year
|Total Invested (Rs)
|Ending Balance (Before the 5th) (Rs)
|Ending Balance (After the 5th) (Rs)
|Total Loss (Opportunity Cost) (Rs)
|1
|60,000
|62,665
|62,255
|410
|2
|120,000
|130,469
|129,615
|854
|3
|180,000
|203,832
|202,498
|1,334
|4
|240,000
|283,211
|281,358
|1,853
|5
|300,000
|369,099
|366,685
|2,415
|6
|360,000
|462,031
|459,008
|3,023
|7
|420,000
|562,582
|558,901
|3,681
|8
|480,000
|671,379
|666,986
|4,393
|9
|540,000
|789,097
|783,934
|5,163
|10
|600,000
|916,468
|910,472
|5,996
|11
|660,000
|10,54,283
|10,47,385
|6,898
|12
|720,000
|12,03,400
|11,95,526
|7,874
|13
|780,000
|13,64,743
|13,55,814
|8,929
|14
|840,000
|15,39,317
|15,29,246
|10,071
|15
|900,000
|17,28,206
|17,16,899
|11,307
|16
|900,000
|18,69,919
|18,57,685
|12,234
|17
|900,000
|20,23,253
|20,10,015
|13,238
|18
|900,000
|21,89,159
|21,74,836
|14,323
|19
|900,000
|23,68,670
|23,53,173
|15,498
|20
|900,000
|25,62,901
|25,46,133
|16,768
|21
|900,000
|27,73,059
|27,54,916
|18,143
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana investors must note that, by delaying your deposit past the 5th of the month does not erase your entire interest for the year. It only results in your loss of exactly one month of interest on that specific Rs 5,000 installment.
(This article is for information purpose only, aimed at enhancing financial literacy. This piece does not claim to be an investment advice.)
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