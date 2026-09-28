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Sweep-in FD vs Liquid Funds: Where should you park your emergency funds?

While building an emergency fund, returns must not be chased at the cost of liquidity. Hence, choose an option which gives quick access to your money when an emergency strikes while giving decent returns.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 02:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
Sweep-in FD vs Liquid Funds: Where should you park your emergency funds?

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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