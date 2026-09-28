Sweep-in FD vs Liquid Funds: Where should you park your emergency funds?

New Delhi: Emergency Fund is a necessity for every earner. It is the portion of one's income that is kept apart for unexpected expenses which may arise for various reasons such as medical treatment, job loss, or an accident.
Therefore, when a person starts earning, it is primarily important to build a buffer or contingency fund before investing in stocks and other high-risk tools.
Once a person has a considerable amount of emergency fund, the choice arises regarding where to put it. The motive behind this money is to have an amount kept in an accessible place.
While building an emergency fund, returns must not be chased at the cost of liquidity. Hence, choose an option which gives quick access to your money when an emergency strikes while giving decent returns.
Sweep-in FD
A sweep-in FD might be a good option for those who prefer stability while allowing the money to grow at the rate applied by the bank. The sweep-in facility acts as a link between the savings account and the Fixed Deposit. When the money in the account crosses a certain limit, the surplus is automatically transferred to the FD.
The money can be withdrawn without breaking the entire deposit. Sweep-in FDs offer immediate access through the savings account. When the person needs money and the balance in the savings account is inadequate, the bank transfers the money from the FD back into the account.
This method is efficient since the buffer keeps getting the FD's interest while being accessible without having to break the whole FD.
Liquid Fund
Liquid Fund, on the other hand, is a market-linked product. It is a kind of mutual fund that invests in short-term, low-risk debt such as treasury bills, commercial papers, and certificates of deposit. Even though they are low-risk, high-liquidity investments, the returns are still market-linked, thus not guaranteed.
People choose liquid funds to park their money for the short term instead of wealth generation over a long tenure.
The redemption period may differ based on the scheme, with some providing instant money capped at a certain amount and others by the next day. However, there might be restrictions on the amount that can be withdrawn instantly.
Ultimate Choice
For those who need instant money for an urgent medical bill or other emergencies, a sweep-in FD would provide quick access as and when needed, along with a certain pre-defined interest rate. Redeeming money from a liquid fund might be slightly lengthy as one may have to put in a request and wait for the proceeds. Moreover, liquid funds come with a graded exit fee, commonly up to 7 days.
Investors with a smaller time horizon may find a sweep-in FD lucrative since it is highly liquid and brings certain returns. Those who are not comfortable with market-linked returns and do not wish to move money themselves may choose a Sweep-in FD.
On the other hand, the buffer kept for the long term may go into Liquid Funds.
The taxation should also be accounted for while making the choice. Both are taxed as income at the applicable slab rate. In sweep-in FDs, the interest earned is taxed as it is accrued. Also, when the interest amount crosses a certain threshold, TDS may apply.
Meanwhile, Liquid Funds are debt-oriented, and therefore attract tax applicable to debt mutual funds. Tax applies on the gains once the money is redeemed, thus allowing the whole sum to compound while it is still invested.
Thus, comparisons should not be made based only on the interest rates offered by the FDs and performance of the mutual funds. Taxation must also be factored in.
One may divide the buffer into both. FD works best for money which is required at short notice, while Liquid Funds work for the portion kept aside for longer-term growth while still being accessible.
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