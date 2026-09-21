Switch issuer banks without changing the FASTag: Check how OneTag facility works

New Delhi: Users can now switch to a different FASTag issuer while keeping the same physical tag fixed on their vehicles. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) launched OneTag, a facility that allows users to change the issuing bank without needing to remove and replace the FASTag with a new one.
The feature offers greater flexibility and convenience and saves users the need to get a new FASTag and replace the existing one.
The portability service, launched at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, is available through NHAI's RajmargYatra mobile app.
"The addition of OneTag expands the growing suite of citizen-centric services available on the RajmargYatra App, including FASTag Annual Pass, FASTag Local Pass, Emergency Helpline 1033, MargMitra Help Centre and other commuter-focused services," NHAI said.
The OneTag service facilitates interoperability of FASTag, which under the existing framework is a lengthy process. Now, users do not have to remove the already installed tags and get new ones to use a different bank.
Switching between issuers is now smoother while giving consumers greater choice and reducing the need for repeated tag issuance.
NHAI, in a post on X, mentions, "Users can seamlessly initiate the portability process through the RajmargYatra App by verifying their vehicle details, selecting a new issuer and completing the required onboarding formalities."
Users would first have to log in to the app and check whether their FASTag is eligible for portability. The current system doesn't offer such interoperability since it requires the user to close the current FASTag and get a new one by going through the onboarding process again.
The eligible user would get a six-digit Mobile Verification Code (MVC) from the current issuer. Following verification, the user can choose the new issuer bank and complete the onboarding process.
The FASTag ID associated with the vehicle registration number after the completion of the process would remain unchanged even when the user switches between different issuer banks.
After the successful completion of the portability process, the existing FASTag wallet will be closed by the bank. This, however, does not mean that the remaining balance in the wallet will be lost.
The previous issuer will refund the balance from the wallet after making the required adjustments.
Consumers must note the cooling-off period of six months associated with the portability service. Once the interoperable FASTag is switched to an issuer, it cannot be ported again to another bank until a period of six months is complete.
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