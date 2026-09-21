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Switch issuer banks without changing the FASTag: Check how OneTag facility works

The OneTag service facilitates interoperability of FASTag, which under the existing framework is a lengthy process. Now, users do not have to remove the already installed tags and get new ones to use a different bank.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
Switch issuer banks without changing the FASTag: Check how OneTag facility works

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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