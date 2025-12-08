Switch Off After Work’: What The Right To Disconnect Bill Really Means For Workers

New Delhi: India’s workforce may soon gain a long-awaited legal shield against after-hours work pressure, with a Private Member’s Bill seeking to establish a formal “right to disconnect.” Introduced in Parliament by MP Supriya Sule, the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025 aims to draw a clear boundary between professional responsibilities and personal life by allowing employees to legally switch off from calls, emails and work communication after official working hours.

The Bill comes against the backdrop of rising employee stress, burnout, and the expansion of remote and hybrid work models, which have made the traditional 9-to-5 workday increasingly blurred. Many workers today remain accessible around the clock due to smartphones, messaging apps and workplace communication tools. The proposed legislation attempts to address this growing concern by creating a framework that acknowledges boundaries and promotes healthier work-life balance.

Under the provisions of the Bill, employees would have the right to not respond to work-related communication outside duty hours, on weekends or during holidays. Most importantly, the Bill mandates that no employee can be penalised, reprimanded or subjected to adverse consequences for choosing not to engage in after-hours communication. The idea is to prevent workplace cultures that equate constant availability with productivity.

To implement and monitor this system, the Bill proposes establishing an Employees’ Welfare Authority. This body would have the power to set norms for work-related communication, handle complaints, and ensure organisations comply with the disconnect guidelines. Companies would be required to draft their own policies—aligned with the Bill—laying out expectations, communication windows and mechanisms for emergencies.

The Bill also recognises that different industries operate under different pressures. Essential services, emergency roles and sectors with global time-zone dependencies would be permitted to define exceptions, provided they ensure fair compensation, compensatory breaks or alternate support systems for employees required to work beyond regular hours.

Supporters of the Bill argue that India urgently needs such a safeguard, as long working hours and digital over-connectivity are increasingly harming employee mental health. Studies in multiple countries show that the inability to detach from work leads to chronic fatigue, heightened stress levels, lower job satisfaction and reduced productivity over time. The right to disconnect is already recognised in several nations including France, Italy and Spain—an indicator of a global shift toward prioritising employee well-being.

Critics, however, warn that enforcing such a law could be challenging, especially for small businesses and startups that rely on flexibility and dynamic work cycles. Some industry voices also argue that India’s diverse work ecosystem may require a more sector-specific approach rather than a blanket policy.

Despite differing opinions, the Bill has renewed a deeper national conversation: Should constant connectivity be the new norm, or do workers deserve protected personal time? The Right to Disconnect Bill does not merely regulate communication—it attempts to redefine the culture of work itself, placing mental health and human well-being at the center.

If passed, the Bill could mark a major shift in India’s labour landscape, empowering millions to draw a healthier line between life and work.