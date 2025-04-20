Tata Neu SBI Credit Card Launched In India: Check Benefits, Annual Fees, Lounge Access, And Other Perks

Tata Neu SBI Credit Card India Benefits: SBI Card and Tata Digital have jointly launched a co-branded lifestyle credit card that offers NeuCoins as rewards on your purchases. The SBI card comes in two variants—Tata Neu Infinity SBI Card and Tata Neu Plus SBI Card.

The card is designed to provide benefits across categories like travel, groceries, electronics, fashion, and healthcare. Users can earn up to 10 per cent NeuCoins on eligible spends. These rewards are credited monthly to the user's NeuPass account and can be easily redeemed through the Tata Neu app or website.

Tata Neu SBI Credit Card: Annual Fees

According to the SBI Card website, new cardholders receive 1,499 NeuCoins with the Infinity variant and 499 NeuCoins with the Plus variant as a welcome benefit—equivalent to their respective first-year fees.

The annual fee of Rs 1,499 for Infinity is waived on spending Rs 3 lakh or more in a year, while the Rs 499 fee for Plus is waived on annual spends of Rs 1 lakh. The card is offered in both RuPay and Visa variants, with the RuPay version supporting UPI linkage for added convenience.

Tata Neu SBI Credit Card: Platform Benefits And Everyday Payments

The card offers accelerated rewards on popular Tata Group brands like Air India, BigBasket, Croma, Taj Hotels, Tata 1MG, Titan, Tanishq, Westside, and Qmin. Users can also earn up to 1.5 per cent NeuCoins on UPI transactions when using the RuPay variant. Adding further, bill payments made through the Tata Neu platform fetch up to 5 per cent rewards, enhancing the overall value of everyday spending.

Tata Neu SBI Credit Card: Reward System And Lounge Access

The Tata Neu Infinity SBI Card offers up to 10 per cent rewards, while the Tata Neu Plus SBI Card provides up to 7 per cent rewards. Cardholders can earn NeuCoins on both domestic and international transactions, ensuring benefits across all types of spending.

The Tata Neu Plus SBI Card offers 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per year. In contrast, the Tata Neu Infinity SBI Card offers superior travel perks, including 8 domestic and 4 international airport lounge visits each year.