Tax Audit deadline: What should taxpayers check before September 30?

New Delhi: As the deadline to get the eligible accounts audited for the Assessment Year 2026-27 nears, taxpayers must check the tax audit report before filing it. Those who have already filed must revise the disclosure to look for any discrepancies before the last day, i.e., September 30, 2026.
The deadline to file ITR for taxpayers with business or professional income that requires a tax audit is October 31, 2026.
A tax audit is an official inspection of the accounts of businesses and individuals to ensure that all details regarding income, expenses, and deductions are correct. It catches errors or discrepancies in the books of accounts and ensures that the accounts and prescribed particulars comply with the requirements of the Income Tax Act.
If the total sales, turnover, or gross receipts of a taxpayer's business exceed Rs 1 crore, a tax audit becomes mandatory. However, the threshold rises to Rs 10 crore if cash transactions account for no more than 5 per cent of the total transactions. For professionals, the limit is Rs 50 lakh.
A taxpayer must check the audit report before the last day arrives:
-- Reconcile financial and tax-credit data across income-tax records: The turnover reported in the books must reconcile with GST filings, Form 26AS, AIS/TIS, and Form 3CD. Also, reconcile TDS and TCS credits against Form 26AS, AIS, and TIS, as these should broadly match the books and supporting documents.
-- Verify report authentication and foundational details: The Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) must be updated, and the taxpayer has to accept the report on the portal for it to be validly furnished.
Moreover, confirm that the HSN/SAC codes and the primary nature of the business are correctly reported.
HSN code, or “Harmonized System of Nomenclature,” is an eight-digit standardized code used to classify physical goods for taxation, customs, and trade.
SAC code, or Service Accounting Code, is a unique six-digit code used to classify services under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system regime in India.
Errors in these parts may lead to mismatches despite everything else being correct.
-- Ensure internal consistency: Information disclosed in the audit report should match the figures in the Profit and Loss account. Differences can be flagged.
Also, check that details of GST, PF, ESI, and other statutory dues match their actual payment dates so that the correct amount is disallowed or allowed.
-- Check brought-forward figures: Details of brought-forward losses and unabsorbed depreciation reported should be verified against the previous year's audit report and assessment records before being carried forward, since an error here misstates the current year's disclosure.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.