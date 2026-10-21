Tax audit report deadline today: Key details taxpayers must check before filing

Providing relief to taxpayers subject to audit under the Income-tax Act, 1961, the Income Tax Department said in a post on X, "The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date of furnishing of Return of Income for Assessment Year 2026-27 in the case of persons mentioned at S. No. 2 in the Table below Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 from 31st October, 2026 to 21st November, 2026. Accordingly, the 'specified date' for furnishing of the report of audit under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 for Assessment Year 2026-27, in the case of such persons, stands extended to 21st October, 2026."