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Tax audit report deadline today: Key details taxpayers must check before filing

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the deadline from September 30 to furnish the tax audit report, while the last date to furnish the Income Tax Return has been extended to November 21, 2026.

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
Tax audit report deadline today: Key details taxpayers must check before filing

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