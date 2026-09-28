/Tax audit report due date ends on 30 September 2026: Why latest amendments put MSME ecosystem at the core? Decoded

New Delhi: The statutory Tax Audit Due Date for Assessment Year AY 2026–27 remains 30 September 2026. Although various professional bodies and associations have appealed for extension of the due dates for tax audit reports, the official statutory deadlines remain unchanged.
CA Mrinal Mehta, Treasurer, Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society (BCAS) talked to Zee News regarding the importance of the deadline and also an amendment that has brought MSMEs at the centre.
Why 30 September matters for doctors, lawyers, CAs, engineers and other professionals?
Mehta says, for professionals, the audit trigger is gross receipts above Rs 50 lakh in FY 2025-26. The relaxed Rs 10 crore threshold available to businesses with largely digital transactions does not extend to professions. The Rs 50 lakh presumptive limit rises to Rs 75 lakh only where cash receipts stay within 5% of total receipts; cross that line and the higher limit is lost entirely.
The second trigger catches more people than the first. A professional who has opted for presumptive taxation under Section 44ADA but declares income below 50% of gross receipts falls into audit, whatever the receipts figure.
Two points professionals commonly miss: software development and IT consultancy are generally treated as technical consultancy for 44ADA purposes, and a salaried person with independent professional receipts crosses the threshold on those receipts alone.
The report must be uploaded by 30 September, a month before the return on 31 October. Default attracts 0.5% of gross receipts under Section 271B, capped at Rs 1.5 lakh, and delays the return, attracting interest under Section 234A.
Decoding the Form 3CD amendments — why MSMEs are at the centre
The amended Form 3CD applies in full this year, and its heaviest demands concern MSME payments, says Mehta.
Clause 22 now requires the total amount payable to micro and small enterprises under Section 15 of the MSMED Act, the interest inadmissible under Section 23, and a clear split between payments made within the prescribed period and beyond it. The corresponding disallowance under Section 43B(h) flows into Clause 26. Practically, this needs supplier-wise Udyam status as at the date of supply, the date of acceptance, and the 15 or 45-day window tracked invoice by invoice. Note that 43B(h) covers micro and small enterprises only — medium enterprises are outside it — so a vendor master that does not make that distinction cannot produce the disclosure.
Clause 31 now classifies loans and deposits by mode of transaction, which brings journal-entry settlements between group entities and director current accounts into view against Sections 269SS and 269T. Penalties there equal the amount involved.
Clause 36B requires buyback proceeds and the acquisition cost of those shares, buyback now being taxed as deemed dividend. Clause 21 separately captures expenditure on settling regulatory contraventions, which is not deductible.
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