‘Tax Year’ Replacing ‘Assessment Year’ In New Income Tax Law From 1 April 2026: Will It Impact Your Taxes? EXPLAINED

New Delhi: The new income tax law, coming into effect from 1 April 2026 will see several changes -- one being replacement of terms 'Previous Year’ and ‘Assessment Year' with Tax Year.

What Is A Tax Year?

A ‘tax year’ is a period of twelve months contained in a financial year. It replaces the term ‘previous year’ used in the Income-tax Act, 1961. With the discontinuance of the use of the term ‘assessment year’ in the Income-tax Bill, now the term ‘tax year’ will now be used in relation to the rate or rates of income-tax also. In addition, any assessment of the income or total income will also be done for a ‘tax year’.

‘Previous Year’ And ‘Assessment Year’ Creating Confusion

Use of the terms ‘previous year’ and ‘assessment year’ were creating confusion in the minds of the taxpayers as they represented two different financial years. The rationale for the use of two terms is no longer valid in view of alignment of ‘previous year’ with the financial year or part of the financial year (in specific cases). The term ‘Tax year’ is commonly used in incometax legislation in comparable tax jurisdictions.

Income tax department explains "As a tax year can be a period which is less than the financial year in certain cases, the term ‘financial year’ has not been used while doing away with the terms ‘previous year’ and ‘assessment year’. "

However, many actions are carried out by tax authorities and other stakeholders while implementing the tax law, being procedural actions and compliances, such as time period for filing returns, rectifications etc, which require reference to a financial year. In such cases, the time period denoted by a financial year has more relevance. This means that the term ‘financial year’ is required separately.

When the new Act comes into effect from 1st April, 2026, will the tax year 2026-27 of the new Act conflict with the Assessment Year 2026-27 of the Income-tax Act, 1961?

No there will be no such conflict. I-T department explains the following reasons:

i. The Assessment Year 2026-27 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 will pertain to the income of a taxpayer for the previous year 2025-26 and not to the income of the financial year 2026-27;

ii. The tax year 2026-27 of the new Act will pertain to the income of a taxpayer for the financial year 2026-27;

iii. The assessment for income of the previous year (financial year) 2025-26 of a taxpayer shall be done as per the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 for the assessment year 2026-27;

iv. The assessment for income of tax year (financial year) 2026-27 of a taxpayer shall be done as per the provisions of the Bill for tax year 2026-27.

Will Introduction Of 'Tax Year' Impact Your Taxes?

Tax filers must note that this is just a procedural or terminological change to bring in simplification and clarity. This will not impact your tax slabs or tax liabilities.