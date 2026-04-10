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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceTCS declares Rs 31 dividend per share, net profit jumps to Rs 13,718 crore in Q4 FY26
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

TCS declares Rs 31 dividend per share, net profit jumps to Rs 13,718 crore in Q4 FY26

The payment of dividend money is subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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TCS declares Rs 31 dividend per share, net profit jumps to Rs 13,718 crore in Q4 FY26

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a Final Dividend of Rs 31 per equity shares of Rs 1 each of the company.

"We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have recommended a Final Dividend of INR 31 per Equity Share of INR 1 each of the Company which shall be paid on the third day from the conclusion of the 31st Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company," TCS said in a regulatory filing. 

TCS reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the January–March quarter (Q4 FY26). 

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The major IT player had posted a profit of Rs 13,718 crore, compared to Rs 12,224 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY25), according to its exchange filing.

The IT major’s consolidated revenue from operations also saw healthy growth, increasing 9.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 70,698 crore, compared to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 FY25.

“We are pleased to report the third consecutive quarter of sequential growth, supported by three mega deals and a $12 billion TCV, underscoring the strength of our five pillar strategy and our AI led positioning across services. It is equally encouraging that this momentum was broad based across major markets and most industries. While the macro-economic headwinds continue, we see sustained customer conviction in technology investments, which positions us well for the opportunities ahead,” K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said. 

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