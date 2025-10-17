TCS Denies Diwali Leaves? Company Responds After Reddit User Alleges Toxic Workplace

New Delhi: A recent Reddit post has stirred controversy after a user claimed that a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) manager created a toxic work environment and refused to grant employee leaves. Responding to these allegations, TCS dismissed them as “false” and “misinformation” spread by an anonymous source, according to a statement shared with NDTV Profit.

In his post, the Reddit user claimed that a TCS manager announced in a team group that "no more Diwali leaves will be approved." The user further alleged that while employees face restrictions during Diwali, the entire month of December “magically transforms into a sacrosanct holiday period” around Christmas, without similar opposition or scheduling limits.

“TCS isn’t just toxic; it’s a festering cesspool of corporate mismanagement. Our so-called first-line manager just dropped a bombshell in the group chat — no more Diwali leave will be approved,” the post read.

The employee further accused the management of double standards, writing, “When Christmas rolls around, the entire month of December magically transforms into a sacrosanct holiday period, and not a soul dares to object. But God forbid Indians demand the same respect.” The Reddit user also questioned why the company hasn’t declared the Diwali week as a mandatory unavailability period for employees, similar to how other global holiday seasons are treated.

The individual, claiming to be a TCS employee, also accused the manager of making team members' lives "miserable," saying that sick employees have often been repeatedly called and questioned about their work.

"If someone falls sick then she keeps calling an individual to a level that he has to just call another team member to manage his work," the user claimed.

The post has sparked mixed reactions on Reddit. Some users expressed support for the employee’s frustration, while others felt that poor planning played a role.

One user commented, “This is what Western IT Slavery does to you! Erodes your culture along with it!” Another wrote, “At least in my company it is the managers and leads in India who are to blame. We often remind them that they need not work during Indian holidays (I am an Indian myself) but these idiots in India always propose to work on holidays and take calls during unholy hours (for colleagues in India).”

A third user added, “Christmas is an International festival and moreover you guys work for the western clients, so it’s obvious December is a holiday season in the West and you don’t have much work as there are no pushes and features being implemented. You should fight with TCS to give holidays for Indian festivals.”