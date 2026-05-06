TCS final Dividend of Rs 31 per equity shares: Check record date and payout date

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had last month announced a final dividend of Rs 31 per equity shares. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 9 April 2026, recommended a final dividend of Rs 31 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 9 June 2026.

TCS said in a regulatory filing yesterday, that the board has now set the record date and the payment date of final dividend to its shareholders.

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TCS final Dividend: Record date

In a stock exchange filing, TCS has said that it has fixed 25 May 2026 (Monday), as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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TCS final Dividend: Pay date

The final dividend, as may be declared by the shareholders at the AGM, will be paid on Friday, June 12, 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source, TCS informed BSE.

TCS Q4 profit

TCS reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the January–March quarter (Q4 FY26).

The major IT player had posted a profit of Rs 13,718 crore, compared to Rs 12,224 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY25), according to its exchange filing.

The IT major’s consolidated revenue from operations also saw healthy growth, increasing 9.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 70,698 crore, compared to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 FY25.

“We are pleased to report the third consecutive quarter of sequential growth, supported by three mega deals and a $12 billion TCV, underscoring the strength of our five pillar strategy and our AI led positioning across services. It is equally encouraging that this momentum was broad based across major markets and most industries. While the macro-economic headwinds continue, we see sustained customer conviction in technology investments, which positions us well for the opportunities ahead,” K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said.