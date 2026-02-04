TDS alert! Important February compliance dates you must track– Check Full list

New Delhi: February 2026 brings a series of important deadlines related to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) that taxpayers and deductors should not overlook. From issuing TDS certificates to submitting mandatory statutory forms, these compliance dates play a key role in ensuring smooth and accurate tax reporting. Businesses, employers, and government offices must stay alert and complete the required filings on time to avoid penalties or complications under the Income-tax Act. Keeping track of these dates can help ensure hassle-free compliance and prevent last-minute stress.

February 14:

- Deadline for issuing TDS certificate under Section 194-IA for tax deducted on transfer of immovable property in December 2025.

- Deadline for issuing TDS certificate under Section 194-IB for tax deducted on rent paid by individuals or HUFs in December 2025.

- Deadline for issuing TDS certificate under Section 194M for tax deducted on contractual or professional payments made in December 2025.

- Deadline for issuing TDS certificate under Section 194S for tax deducted on transfer of virtual digital assets by specified persons in December 2025.

February 15:

- Deadline for government offices to furnish Form 24G where TDS/TCS for January 2026 was deposited without generating a challan.

- Deadline for issuing the quarterly TDS certificate for non-salary payments for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.