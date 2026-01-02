TDS, TCS And Quarterly Filings: Key Income Tax Dates To Watch In January

New Delhi: January is a crucial month on the tax calendar, especially for taxpayers, deductors, and reporting entities. With several deadlines lined up for Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), Tax Collected at Source (TCS), and quarterly filings for the October–December period, staying organised becomes essential. The month begins with deposit-related compliances and gradually shifts to issuing certificates and filing returns. Missing these timelines can invite interest and penalties, making timely action not just important but necessary.

First Week of January: TDS and TCS payment due

The compliance cycle for January kicks off early. January 7, 2026, is the key deadline for depositing TDS and TCS deducted or collected for December 2025. This applies to most deductions, except those under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M and 194S made by specified persons. Government offices must also ensure that any tax deducted or collected during the month is deposited by this date.

In addition, the same deadline applies to entities that have received approval from the Assessing Officer to deposit TDS on a quarterly basis under Sections 192, 194A, 194D or 194H for the October–December 2025 quarter. Missing this deadline could lead to interest and penalties, making timely payment essential.

Mid-January: Key certificate and reporting deadlines

The middle of the month brings several important compliance tasks. January 14, 2026, is the due date for issuing TDS certificates for taxes deducted in November 2025 under Sections 194-IA (property transactions), 194-IB (rent), 194M (payments to contractors or professionals by individuals or HUFs) and 194S (virtual digital asset transactions by specified persons).

Compliance continues on January 15, 2026, when government offices that deposited TDS or TCS for December 2025 without using a challan must submit Form 24G.

The same day also marks the deadline for filing the quarterly TCS statement for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. In addition, authorised dealers must file Form 15CC to report foreign remittances made during the quarter.

Lastly, all Form 15G and Form 15H declarations received during the October–December quarter must be furnished by this date. Specified funds are also required to file the quarterly statement in Form 49BA under Rule 114AAB, making January 15 a particularly busy compliance day.

Last Week of January: Major quarterly filing deadlines

As January comes to an end, compliance requirements peak with multiple quarterly filings lined up. January 30, 2026, is the deadline for issuing quarterly TCS certificates for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The same date also applies for submitting challan-cum-statements for taxes deducted in December 2025 under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M and 194S by specified persons.

The final and most important deadline falls on January 31, 2026. On this day, deductors must file the quarterly TDS statement for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Banking companies are also required to file their quarterly return for non-deduction of TDS on interest paid on time deposits for the same period.

Additionally, sovereign wealth funds and pension funds must intimate details of their investments made in India during the October–December quarter by this date, making the last week of January especially critical from a compliance perspective.