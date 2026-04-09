Techie claims he was given PIP, but got his manager fired from job instead; says he used ‘violence’ in viral post

New Delhi: A tech professional has claimed that he got his manager fired who had placed him on a performance improvement plan (PIP). The employee described how he challenged his PIP and persuaded management to take appropriate action against the manager.

In a post on workplace forum Blind, the user said that his manager tried to put him on PIP after he escalated a project delay that was the manager's fault. He said that instead of crying over the matter, he spent weeks building a case. The techie said that he started compiling internal communication including slack messages. The employee said that although the manager had earlier praised his work but weeks later he placed him on PIP saying that the employee was underperforming. The employee preserved a screenshot of the messages.

The employee said that he filed a formal complaint with HR ethics rather than regular HR citing retaliation and providing supporting documentation. The employee also talked with two other people that the manager had put on PIP with one agreeing to provide a statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The employee then sent an email to his skip level manager with facts, dates and evidence. Within a month, the manager was put on a management coaching plan and 6 weeks later the manager decided to pursue other opportunities.

The techie said that most people who face similar situations don't take up the issue with the relevant departments because they assume the company will support the manager. He says that people who have actual evidence should take up the case with higher authorities and in many cases it may work in their favour.

Netizens React

The post quickly gained traction on social media with users giving mixed reactions.

One user said, "Where do I find HR Ethics? How to contact them? I have a similar case and there is a person that was PIPed before me that might be able to provide a statement."

Another user said, "I honestly think you just got lucky. Often the evidence you provided still doesn’t amount to anything."

One user commented, "Hats off !! Hope the manager learned a lesson about misusing authority. if more ppl start doing this, half the managers at Amazon will be fired for all their horrible acts of throwing ppl under the bus."

Another user said, "At most places, HRs are worse than managers—they often just protect them. That’s why people feel it’s totally fair to call them out or even make fun of them. But the ethics team stepping in, helping you, and getting him fired is amazing!"