Techie Creates Wealth Of Rs 5 Crores With Job Swaps; Reddit Post Goes Viral
WEALTH

The Reddit post by techie on how he created decent amount of wealth over last 11 years has received widespread appreciation from netizens.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A software developer working in a US-based company shared his inspiring story of starting with a salary of Rs 3 lakhs and making Rs 5 crores in 11 years. In a Reddit post, the developer shared how he "self earned" Rs 5 crores over the last 11 years through consistency and job swaps.

The developer started the Reddit post with the title, "Started with a salary of 3.25L and now at 5Cr+ in 11 years." He wrote, "This is my annual post of where I have reached and how it is going. Reached a milestone of 5Cr+."

Giving an overview of his portfolio, the developer said that his current holdings include Rs 2.1 crore in Nifty 50 Index Fund and Rs 80 lakhs in US based stock. He has invested Rs 80 lakhs in PPF, EPF and others. He also owns Rs 1.4 crore in net debt holdings in FDs, Savings Account, and other investments. He said he is "basically looking for opportunities to invest in the market."

The man said, "This is all self earned in the last 11 years." Further giving details of his assets, the man said that he owns a small plot of land in a village and a 3BHK on the outskirts of Mumbai.

"I am a Software Developer in a US based company, which has a Pvt. Ltd. counterpart and my salary is in INR, roughly 1 Cr+, of which 70 percent is base," he said.

Netizens Reaction

The Reddit post has received widespread appreciation from users with many asking the redditor for advice on how to find similar jobs and where to look.

One user said, "Congrats OP, hope it gets doubled soon."

Another user commented, "Can you share how you started in the Industry and how often you made a switch?"

A user asked, "How to look for such jobs and where?"

Another user said, "This is only possible in IT."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

