Techie From A Tier 3 Engineering College Shares How His Salary Grew From Rs 10 LPA To Rs 40 LPA In Just 2 Years

New Delhi: A techie from a tier 3 engineering college has shared his journey from earning Rs 10 lakh per annum to Rs 40 lakh per annum in just two years. His story gives hope to those studying in Tier 3 colleges, encouraging them to work hard and never give up on their dreams of success.

Sharing his career journey on Reddit with the title "From Tier 3 College (Rs 10 LPA to -> Rs 40 LPA)" the techie advised those studying in tier 3 college to never ever give up on their dreams. "Just work hard and one day you will succeed for sure," he wrote.

The techie said that he started coding preparation in his 3rd year of college. Then during his college campus placements he received an offer of Rs 10 lakhs per annum and started working for his first company. He shifted job two times in those two years and eventually reached a package of Rs 40 lakhs per annum.

The employee has recently got an offer from a Hyderabad-based company and is moving to Hyderabad. He said that despite being from Andhra Pradesh, he has never been to Hyderabad. Therefore, he has sought suggestions from fellow users on how to build a network in Hyderabad.

The techie said that he has considered launching a YouTube channel and creating edtech content for software development and interviews to expand his network in Hyderabad. He has considered streaming video games, although he admits that it is difficult to gain views through gaming. Additionally, he has thought to build a community for all unemployed software job aspirants and arranging meetups. These, he says is "Just to build some good network but not to earn money."

The post has garnered widespread appreciation for the successful journey of the user with some offering suggestions for developing a good network in Hyderabad.

One user commented, "Start a sub here something like that here where software guys can join n can learn ask questions comment."

Another user said, "Congrats bro.. Start a group or community for job related info and referrals . I think that will actually help others and you as well."

"Congrats man! And since you mentioned you wanted to know things to do in Hyderabad, hyderabad wiki Check this out," said one user.

One user asked, "Do you think there are any chances of getting into software or devops at age 28 without any relevant previous experience?"