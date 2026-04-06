Techie laid off from Oracle moves back to Odisha with Rs 43,000 passive income, becomes Uber driver -- Post viral on his exigency planning

New Delhi: On one hand while there is a mayhem in job market after massive layoff at Oracle, a techie who was fired from the company is making huge buzz in the social media --but not for the obvious reason!

Several employees have taken social media to share their experiences. Some posts have reflected the emotional and financial turmoil caused by the sudden layoffs. Some have quickly made up their mind for the next switch, seeking references and new job opportunities.

Meanwhile, there is a post by an X user by the name of Nayak Satya. The X user has claimed that his friend was fired from Oracle in the recent layoff spree. However the techie did not show any signs of panic and rather chose to go back to his home town in Bhubaneshwar.

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"One of my close friends was fired from Oracle Bangalore. No panic, no stress, and no crying on social media. He straight away came back to his hometown Bhubaneswar".

One of my close friends was fired from Oracle Bangalore.



No panic, no stress, and no crying on social media.



He straight away came back to his hometown Bhubaneswar



He had postal fixed deposits in two joint accounts ₹15 lakh each. One with his parents, and the other in his… — Nayak Satya (@NayakSatya_SG) April 5, 2026

But the reason why the X post is making buzz in the social media is due to the financial planning that the Oracle techie had made.

Nayak mentioned how his friend had made sure that he had a steady passive income of around Rs 43,000 per month.

"He had postal fixed deposits in two joint accounts Rs 15 lakh each. One with his parents, and the other in his and his wife’s name. He also had one in his kids’ account. Together, these give him almost Rs 28,000 in interest every month. He also had fixed deposits in some Indian banks worth around Rs 30 lakh, which give him another Rs 15,000 per month," Nayak wrote.

Nayak said that the Oracle techie is now living at own home with his parents and has taken to driving Uber. The techie also plans to start a small business of his own.

"He knows how to drive, so he immediately started working as an Uber driver at his own convenience earning good. He has no EMIs and no loans for any metro city flat. At the same time, he is calmly planning to start a small business with the help of his parents," said Nayak.

He never followed influencers, never did SIPs, and avoided all the modern financial hype. Pure old school vibes , steady process and discipline.

He happily called me today to meet up after our conversation to cross check potential of Bhubaneswar to start something fresh.

Nayak asked people to plan in advance so that when required one will never fumble.

It was a moment of shock for thousands of employees at Oracle Corporation last week, as reports of large-scale layoffs surfaced. Employees received termination emails as early as 6 AM and what started as a normal workday quickly turned into confusion and uncertainty.

Although Oracle has not officially confirmed the exact number of layoffs, reports have said that the tech company may have laid off between 20,000 and 30,000 employees globally. This is nearly 18 percent of Oracle's total workforce of around 162,000 people. In India alone, as many as 12,000 employees are believed to have lost their jobs.