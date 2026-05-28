Techie's salary increased from Rs 3.5 LPA to Rs 27 LPA in just 6 years; Reddit post goes viral

New Delhi: A techie's post has gone viral as he described how he increased his annual salary from a modest Rs 3.5 lakh per annum to Rs 27 lakh per annum. The techie has stressed that colleges never decide anyone's ceiling and that sometimes accepting a temporary pay cut leads to long-term career growth. In a Reddit post the techie shared what helped him grow from Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 27 lakh per annum as a flutter developer.

ALSO READ: LIC New Jeevan Sathi Single Premium, New Jeevan Sathi Limited Premium policies launched

He detailed his career journey of graduating from a Tier-3 college in Pune in the Reddit post. He said that he had a very tough time during placements. He gave around 30 to 35 interviews and failed in most of them. At one point, seeing others get placed while constantly facing rejection affected his confidence. He said, "But one thing I always knew was I genuinely loved coding."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Can you file ITR without Form 16? Key points salaried individuals should know

Finally, the techie received an offer of 3.8 lakhs per annum from CapG. As his family was financially dependent on him, he accepted whatever offer came his way. He later switched to another company with a package of 6 lakhs per annum and after a year got a 25 percent hike.

The techie said that he made a risky decision when he joined his friend’s startup at Rs 45000 per month. He said that though technically it was a pay cut from his previous salary but he loved the concept of building products from scratch.

The techie said that he eventually decided to switch again. He said that initially he was rejected by companies for lacking depth in some areas but instead of getting discouraged, he kept improving. He gave around 10 to 15 more interviews and finally got 3 offers around 15 lakhs per annum.

The techie said an unexpected development happened when a founder reached out to him on LinkedIn. He eventually received an offer of Rs 27 lakhs per annum which is Rs 2 lakhs per month in hand.

The techie wrote, "From someone who struggled to clear aptitude rounds to someone getting reached out to directly by founders, life really came full circle."

The techie said that his life experiences have taught him that colleges do not decide anyone's ceiling. He maintains that sometimes accepting a temporary pay cut leads to long-term career growth. He urged others to "Keep working on yourself and believing in yourself even when nothing around you is giving you proof yet."

Netizens React

The post shared by the techie received widespread response from social media users.

One user said, "Thank you for this post, its extremely motivating seeing positive posts like this. Congraulations on your offer."

Another user said, "This shows that consistency through rejections matters more than initial skill. Most people quit before reaching this phase."

One user said, "Good to see your growth bro. Also,if you can help me as I'm a fresher just graduated 1week ago and very few company came to clg but couldn't land a job. Can you help or guide me as I'm fresher with no connection in IT to ask for refferal."