Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2988585https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/teg-bahadur-jayanti-2025-are-banks-open-or-closed-in-your-state-find-out-2988585.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK HOLIDAY

Teg Bahadur Jayanti 2025: Are Banks Open Or Closed In Your State? Find Out

As per RBI's official list, bank operations will work as usual. Banks will not remain closed for Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti.

|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 09:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Teg Bahadur Jayanti 2025: Are Banks Open Or Closed In Your State? Find Out

New Delhi: As per the RBI official holiday calendar, banks will not observe gazette holiday on account of Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti. 

However, several states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have shifted the date of Guru Tegh Bahadur holiday to November 25 instead of origina schedule for November 24 all government offices, schools and colleges will be closed in the state on November 25th. 

As per RBI's official list, bank operations will work as usual. Banks will not remain closed for Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

There are no more RBI-declared or festival-related bank holidays left this month. The only upcoming closure will be the usual Sunday holiday. Since November 29 falls on the fifth Saturday, banks will operate as normal on that day.

The next bank holiday will be on December 1, when a few regions including Itanagar and Kohima  will observe State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day, respectively.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

winter sweatshirts
Sweatshirts You Must Grab in the Big Winter Bonanza Sale!
India Defence Doctrine
Has India’s War Doctrine Changed? US Expert Reveals Two-Front Strategy
United States
'American Foreign Policy Is A Big Puzzle, Us Needs Stronger Ties With India'
Jammu and Kashmir news
Authorities Warn Of New Threat: Terror Handlers Radicalising Individuals For…
winter shrugs
Woollen Shrugs to Buy in the Big Winter Bonanza Sale!
Israel
Israel Targets Hezbollah's Number Two Man In Beirut
Pak nuclear scientist AQ Khan
Ex-CIA Officer Reveals Why He Nicknamed AQ Khan 'Merchant Of Death'
winter cardigans
Cardigans to Grab in the Big Winter Bonanza Sale!
flight diversion
Bomb Threat On Flight! Bahrain-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Mumbai
russia ukraine war update
Trump Angry At Zelenskyy? Says ‘Ukrainian Leadership Has ZERO Gratitude’