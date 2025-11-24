Teg Bahadur Jayanti 2025: Are Banks Open Or Closed In Your State? Find Out

New Delhi: As per the RBI official holiday calendar, banks will not observe gazette holiday on account of Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti.

However, several states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have shifted the date of Guru Tegh Bahadur holiday to November 25 instead of origina schedule for November 24 all government offices, schools and colleges will be closed in the state on November 25th.

As per RBI's official list, bank operations will work as usual. Banks will not remain closed for Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti.

There are no more RBI-declared or festival-related bank holidays left this month. The only upcoming closure will be the usual Sunday holiday. Since November 29 falls on the fifth Saturday, banks will operate as normal on that day.

The next bank holiday will be on December 1, when a few regions including Itanagar and Kohima will observe State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day, respectively.