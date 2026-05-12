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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceThalapathy Vijay has Rs 100 crore in fixed deposits: Tamil Nadu CM has parked his money in THESE banks; check details of Vijay's portfolio
THALAPATHY VIJAY

Thalapathy Vijay has Rs 100 crore in fixed deposits: Tamil Nadu CM has parked his money in THESE banks; check details of Vijay's portfolio

Thalapathy Vijay has declared a net worth of around Rs 624 crore in the nomination affidavit for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Thalapathy Vijay has Rs 100 crore in fixed deposits: Tamil Nadu CM has parked his money in THESE banks; check details of Vijay's portfolioImage Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The financial disclosures made by Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay has sparked an online buzz, with both fans and netizens getting curious about his wealth and asset allocation. In his nomination affidavit for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Thalapathy Vijay has given details regarding his status of Income Tax return, Details of movable assets, details of immovable assets, details of liabilities and his sources of income among other prominent and mandatory declaration.

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What has caught the attention of the masses is the actor-politician's investment style and strong inclination for fixed deposits and savings accounts. Thalapathy Vijay has declared a net worth of around Rs 624 crore in the nomination affidavit for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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Here are the details of Thalapathy Vijay's portfolio (Assets: Rs 6,48,85,90,407 ~648 Crore+)


Details of Movable Assets of Thalapathy Vijay's

Cash = Rs 1 lakh

Deposits in Banks, Financial Institutions and Non-Banking Financial Companies

-- Indian Overseas Bank, Saligramam Branch, Savings Account as on 27.03.2026 = 2,13,36,15,943  (213 Crore+)

-- Axis Bank, Indira Nagar Branch, Savings Account as on 27.03.2026 = 5,79,29,447  (5 Crore+)

-- HDFC Bank, Besant Nagar Branch, Savings Account Number as on 27.03.2026 = 77,22,449  (77 Lacs+)

-- State Bank Shastri Nagar Branch, Savings Account = 16,205  

-- ICICI Bank Alwarpet Branch, Savings Account Number as on 27.03.2026 = 4,99,320  (4 Lakh+)

-- Indian Overseas Bank, Kodambakkam Branch, Fixed Deposit as on 27.03.2026 = 25,00,00,000  (25 Crore+)

-- Axis Bank, Indira Nagar Branch, Fixed Deposit = 40,00,01,000  (40 Crore+)

-- HDFC Bank, Besant Nagar Branch, Fixed Deposit = 20,00,00,000  (20 Crore+)

-- State Bank Shastri Nagar Branch, Fixed Deposit = 15,00,00,000  (15 Crore+)

Bank account opened for election expenses - Indian Overseas Bank, Saligramam Branch, Savings Bank Account Number as on 27.03.2026 = 1,00,000  (1 Lakh+)

Indian Overseas Bank = 90,000

Bonds, Debentures and Shares in companies = Jaya Naga Property B Ltd, Total Value of Shares: Rs. 19,03,000  (19 Lakh+)


Thalapathy Vijay's Total Income Shown in ITR

2024 - 2025 = Rs 1,84,53,56,290 ~ 184 Crore+
2023 - 2024 = Rs 2,37,46,69,950 ~ 237 Crore+
2022 - 2023 = Rs 1,98,71,35,440 ~ 198 Crore+
2021 - 2022 = Rs 1,05,69,24,310 ~ 105 Crore+
2020 - 2021 = Rs 8,04,73,070 ~ 8 Crore+


Thalapathy Vijay hasn't parked any funds in NSS, Postal Savings etc LIC or other insurance Policies. As far as dues such as loans from Banks/FIs, loans due to Individual/Entity, dues to departments dealing with government accommodation is concerned, Vijay has nil liabilities.

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Reema Sharma

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