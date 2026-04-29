The AI layoff trap: Why replacing workers with AI could hurt companies too

New Delhi: As companies across the world rush to adopt artificial intelligence, a new research paper warns that aggressive AI-driven layoffs may create a dangerous economic cycle—one that hurts not just workers, but also businesses themselves.

A March 2026 paper titled “The AI Layoff Trap” by economists Brett Hemenway Falk of the University of Pennsylvania and Gerry Tsoukalas of Boston University argues that firms may be walking into what they call an “automation arms race.” Their key message is simple: when companies replace too many workers with AI, they also reduce the number of consumers who can afford to buy goods and services. Over time, that shrinking demand can damage the very firms doing the automating.

The researchers describe this as a classic economic trap. Each company sees automation as a smart individual decision because replacing workers lowers labor costs and improves short-term efficiency. However, when many companies do the same thing at once, millions of workers lose wages, spending falls, and demand across the economy weakens.

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As the paper explains, “if AI displaces human workers faster than the economy can reabsorb them, it risks eroding the very consumer demand firms depend on.”

Why Firms Keep Doing It Anyway

The paper focuses on a question many people ask: if companies know mass layoffs can damage the economy, why do they continue?

The answer, according to the authors, lies in competition.

They use a task-based economic model where multiple firms compete in the same sector. Each firm decides how much of its workforce to replace with AI. Automation reduces costs, but it also removes wage income from workers, who are also customers.

The problem is that each firm captures 100 percent of the cost savings from layoffs, but only feels a small fraction of the broader damage caused by reduced consumer demand. If there are 20 competing firms, one company may only feel 1/20th of the demand loss it helped create.

This creates what economists call a “negative externality”—a cost imposed on others that the decision-maker does not fully pay for.

As a result, even rational and forward-looking firms continue automating because if one company slows down while competitors automate faster, it risks losing market share. The authors call this a “demand externality trap” where firms are pushed into over-automation that is bad for everyone, including business owners themselves.

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Real-World Signs Already Visible

The paper points to real examples showing this trend is already happening.

It notes that in February 2026, financial technology company Block cut nearly half of its 10,000-person workforce. CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly said AI had made many of those roles unnecessary and predicted that most companies would reach the same conclusion within a year.

The researchers also cite estimates showing that more than 100,000 tech workers were laid off in 2025, with AI being a major reason in over half the cases. Customer support, operations, and middle management were among the most affected areas.

They also reference previous research suggesting around 80 percent of U.S. workers hold jobs with tasks that could be affected by large language models such as advanced AI chatbots.

Popular Solutions May Not Work

One of the paper’s most controversial findings is that many commonly suggested solutions may not solve the problem.

The authors test several popular policy ideas including universal basic income (UBI), worker equity ownership, upskilling programs, capital income taxes, wage adjustments, and Coasian bargaining between firms and workers.

Their conclusion: none of these fully remove the competitive incentive to automate too much.

Why? Because these policies mostly deal with the consequences after layoffs happen, rather than changing the incentive structure that causes excessive automation in the first place.

Even if workers receive transfers or retraining, firms still individually benefit from replacing labor with AI, so the race continues.

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The One Policy They Say Can Work

The paper argues that only one solution directly addresses the problem: a Pigouvian automation tax.

This would be a tax placed on automation itself—essentially charging firms for replacing workers when that decision creates broader economic harm.

The idea is similar to a carbon tax for pollution. If a company creates a negative externality, it should pay for it.

In this case, the “pollution” is lost consumer demand caused by layoffs. The tax would force firms to account for the full social cost of automation rather than just the private savings.

The researchers say this would slow unnecessary layoffs and bring automation closer to what is socially optimal rather than what is individually profitable.

Their conclusion is direct: “Only a Pigouvian automation tax can.”

A Bigger Debate About the Future of Work

The paper does not argue against AI itself. Instead, it challenges the assumption that more automation is always better.

Throughout history, technology has replaced some jobs while creating new ones. But the authors warn that if AI adoption moves faster than workers can be reabsorbed into new roles, the transition could destabilize the wider economy.

This shifts the debate from “Will AI replace jobs?” to a deeper question: “What happens if it replaces them too quickly?”

Their answer is that unchecked automation may not lead to shared prosperity, but to a self-defeating cycle where productivity rises while purchasing power falls.

In short, companies may save money by firing workers today—but if too many people lose income, tomorrow there may be fewer customers left to buy what those companies are selling.