The UPI MDR proposal: Should UPI customers worry? ⁠What does this decision mean? Expert explains

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week, introduced the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha. Among several proposed changes that aims to attract more foreign capital in the country, strengthen the manufacturing sector and facilitate the ease of doing business in the country, the bill seeks to amend Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.
The proposed bill has perplexed UPI users on whether on not RBI will impose a merchant discount rate (MDR) or commission on UPI transactions. Although, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday called it a premature deduction, the confusion among UPI user still exists. Malhotra, after announcing the Monetary Policy August 2026, spoke to reporter on UPI MDR charges. “It is very premature to say something on it, let's wait and watch for the development, ultimately it is the consumers who pay but it may not be the general consumers,” he remarked.
Meanwhile, Rohit Mahajan, Founder & CEO, plutos ONE has talked to Zee Media explaining the various facets of the proposed Bill and its probable impact on customers.
Explaining the amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, which could in effect bring back MDR on transactions done through the UPI, Mahajan said this becomes increasingly relevant given UPI’s scale, transactions increased from 22.72 billion worth Rs 28.92 lakh crore in June 2026 to a record 23.66 billion worth Rs 29.88 lakh crore in July 2026.
One important point is that it does not necessarily mean that there will be a uniform charge for UPI. A balanced system can allow certain merchant charges depending on the sums sent and the merchant's size, which can help small businesses and consumers too, said Mahajan.
What does this decision mean for UPI customers? Mahajan explains that for end-users, the consumer experience should not change.
"The proposed system should not impose charges upon the consumer, and payments between people are to remain free as they used to be. Currently, UPI processes billions of transactions and in order to expand its growth, huge investments in technology and security infrastructure should be made. The introduction of a new mechanism of monetization of merchants may help to expand UPI’s growth without any negative effects on consumers," he added.
The bill does not propose any fees or additional charges or transactions fees for consumers using UPI. Does this mean that the burden will fall on the merchants? Mahajan says, in general, proposing any system of MDR will mean that the payments for processing will be paid by merchants.
Considering UPI processed nearly R 30 lakh crore in transactions in July alone, maintaining such a massive ecosystem requires continuous investment, he adds.
Mahajan further mentions that a significant part of costs can be charged from those merchants who take advantage of UPI such as larger businesses and transactions with customers. In the world practice of real-time payment systems, merchant costs are present along with a big level of digital payments. Thus it is reasonable to provide differentiated principles of MDR in order to protect small businesses and help bigger businesses at the same time increase UPI’s availability for consumers.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.