THESE Aadhaar Related Charges Will Become Expensive Now: Check Latest Aadhaar Update Fees

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made revision in Aadhaar-related services fees.

The revised charges is effective from 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2028, UIDAI has said in an office memorandum. Here are the revised charges for Aadhaar related services.

Charges Effective for the period from 1.10.2025 to 30.9.2028:

S. no. Service Rate of assistance to registrar* ( , incl. GST) Fee to be collected from resident by registrar/service provider ( , incl. GST) 1 Aadhaar Generation of residents in 0-5 age group (ECMP/ UC or CEL Client enrolment) 75 Free of cost 2 Aadhaar Generation of residents more than 5 years age 125 Free of cost 3 Mandatory Biometric Update (5 to 7 years and 15 to 17 years) 125 Free of cost 4 Aadhaar Generation of residents more than 5 years age - 125 5 Other Biometric Update (with or without Demographic Update) - 125 6 Demographic update (update of one or more fields) in online mode or at Aadhaar Enrolment Centre using ECMP/ UCL/ UC/ CELC - 75 7 PoA/PoI Document Update at Aadhaar Enrolment Centre - 75 8 PoA/PoI Document Update through SSUP (myAadhaar) Portal - 75 9 Aadhaar Search using eKYC/ Find Aadhaar/any other tool & colour printout on A4 Sheet - 40

Charges Effective for the period from 1.10.2028 to 30.9.2031

S. no. Service Rate of assistance to registrar ( , incl. GST) Fee to be collected from resident by registrar/service provider ( , incl. GST) 1 Aadhaar Generation of residents in 0-5 age group (ECMP/ UC or CEL Client enrolment) 90 Free of cost 2 Aadhaar Generation of residents more than 5 years age 150 Free of cost 3 Mandatory Biometric Update (5 to 7 years and 15 to 17 years) 150 Free of cost 4 Mandatory Biometric Update (7 to 15 years & more than 17 years) - 150 5 Other Biometric Update (with or without Demographic Update) - 150 6 Demographic update (update of one or more fields) in online mode or at Aadhaar Enrolment Centre using ECMP/ UCL/ UC/ CELC - 90 7 PoA/PoI Document Update at Aadhaar Enrolment Centre - 90 8 PoA/PoI Document Update through SSUP (myAadhaar) Portal - 90 9 Aadhaar Search using eKYC/ Find Aadhaar/any other tool & colour printout on A4 Sheet - 50

UIDAI said the charges for Home enrolment services shall be 700 (including GST) and will be charged in addition to the normal fee applicable for demographic/biometric update in Aadhaar. If the service is availed by more than one resident at the same address (as per Aadhaar), 700 service charge (including GST) will be charged for first resident and Rs 350 (including GST) for each additional resident.