These mistakes can delay your income tax refund; check status, raise grievance, and more

New Delhi: As per the Income Tax Department, 7.8 crore ITRs were filed for the Assessment Year 2026-2027 till the August 31 deadline. Of these filed returns, many have not been processed yet.
The last date to file ITR-1 and ITR-2 was July 31, while ITR forms 3, 4, 5, and 7 could be filed until August 31.
When the tax paid exceeds the actual liabilities following a tax deduction, the income tax refunds are processed. The refund process begins only after the e-verification is complete, and the returns are generally credited to the linked bank accounts within four to five weeks. In case of discrepancies, the taxpayer may receive an intimation. If neither a refund nor an intimation is received, it is better to check the status with the Income Tax department.
There could be several reasons for the delay, and the anxiety of taxpayers may mount as the wait stretches. To understand the current status of the refund and take steps accordingly, it is important to understand the different stages following the ITR filing. Only then can one ascertain the actual reason for the delay and either raise grievances or make the required corrections.
-- The amount claimed while filing the ITR may not match with Form 26AS or the department’s records.
-- The refund may have been adjusted against an outstanding tax demand under Section 245. An outstanding tax is the unpaid tax that an individual or business owes to the government.
-- An unvalidated, inactive, or closed account; an invalid bank IFSC code; or rejection by the bank during the refund transfer.
-- The linked Aadhaar and PAN cards might be inoperative**,** or the details might mismatch.
-- There might be errors in the details mentioned in the returns filed, such as incorrect income or wrong refund claims.-- Verification is pending following notices or requests.
-- Log in to the website https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/
-- Enter PAN details.
-- On the home page, find and click e-File > Income Tax Return > View Filed Returns.
This will lead you to the timeline of the ITRs filed for every Assessment Year. One can check the refund status for the current AY. This will reveal the reason behind the delay.
If no discrepancy or any other obvious reason for the delay can be ascertained, taxpayers may raise a grievance through the portal.
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