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These mistakes can delay your income tax refund; check status, raise grievance, and more

The refund process begins only after the e-verification starts, and the returns are generally credited to the linked bank accounts within four to five weeks.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 07:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
These mistakes can delay your income tax refund; check status, raise grievance, and more

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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