This Raksha Bandhan, gift a secure future: Why an SIP is best for your sibling

New Delhi: As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, shopping for the festival has begun. For many, deciding on a gift could be a hassle. Why not give something that lasts a long time while ensuring returns and financial security in the future?
Instead of gifting a product or commodity, you can start a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for your sibling, which could grow significantly over time. Starting investments at a younger age gives potentially higher returns and brings more discipline to financial planning.
It is more beneficial to be invested for a long time rather than trying to time the market. Remaining consistent with investments in the market may result in compounding working toward more gains.
One can take the example of a 20-year-old starting with a Rs 5,000 SIP that continues for 30 years. Assuming a 12 percent annual return, the corpus could be around 1.76 crores. By the age of 50, your sibling can amass significant wealth starting with a small contribution of Rs 5,000.
The investment amount may vary as per the investor's convenience, and one is usually advised not to delay investing. One may start with as low as Rs 500 and increase the monthly investment as the capacity to invest increases. The end goal is not just high returns; rather, it is building a substantial amount of funds that brings stability and discipline to your finances.
Once you start an SIP for your sibling, the investment amount can be increased by a fixed percentage each year, which will further grow the corpus generated.
We can take the example of someone with an initial investment of Rs 500, assuming a return of 12 percent annually. Your Rs 500 would compound for 30 years to create a total of Rs 17,64,957, assuming that the investment amount remains the same. In case the investment steps up by 10 percent each year, the final amount potentially more than doubles. Taking the current example into account, the wealth generated by the completion of 30 years would amount to approximately Rs 44.17 lakh.
Investment relies as much on time as it depends on funds. Youngsters have time as an asset that they can use to accumulate wealth through minimal but consistent contributions.
Instead of chasing quick returns, high-risk options, it is advised to build a strong and stable base for the upcoming years of wealth growth. Diversifying investments through equity mutual funds and other policies that have the lower potential for risk should be the priority. Higher-risk investments such as Options and Futures, cryptocurrency, and High-yield Bond should be chosen only after adequate research and backing.
This Raksha Bandhan, guide your sibling toward smart investment planning while building a base for their secure future.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.