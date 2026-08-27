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This Raksha Bandhan, gift a secure future: Why an SIP is best for your sibling

As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, shopping for the festival has begun. For many, deciding on a gift could be a hassle. Why not give something that lasts a long time while ensuring returns and financial security in the future? 

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 08:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
This Raksha Bandhan, gift a secure future: Why an SIP is best for your sibling

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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This Raksha Bandhan, gift a secure future: Why an SIP is best for your sibling
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