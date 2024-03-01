THIS State Government Hikes 4% DA For Its Employees

New Delhi: The government of Gujarat has declared an increase of four percent in dearness relief (DR) and dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners. Additionally, the state government announced that it will use the updated 7th Pay Commission pay scale to determine the LTC cash conversion for 10 cumulated leaves.

Previous DA vs Current DA

It has also enhanced its contribution to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) for employees. Employees of the government would now receive a dearness allowance of 46 percent instead of 42 percent after the most recent DA boost, according to sources.

DA (Dearness Allowance) vs DR (Dearness Relief)

Government workers receive DA, and pensioners receive DR.

DA Hike Date

With effect from July 1, 2023, the DA has increased, and employees will get arrears for the previous eight months, according to the statement.

The move to raise DA will benefit about 4.45 lakh state government employees and 4.63 lakh pensioners, according to the official announcement.

DA Arrier In Installments

It said that salaries and the difference in dearness allowance for the eight months from July 1, 2023, to February 20, 2024, would be given out in three installments.

NPS Contribution

Additionally, the state government has chosen to boost its own contribution to the NPS from 10 percent to 14 percent, with 10 percent going toward state employees' contributions.

Additionally, sources state that it has chosen to base the LTC cash conversion for 10 cumulated leaves on the updated 7th Pay Commission pay scale rather than the prior 6th Pay Commission pay scale.