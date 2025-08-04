This State Government Is Giving Rs 10 Lakh Loan To Womens For Starting Business, Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Details

New Delhi: The government of Tamil Nadu has announced that self help group (SHG) members can apply for business loans up to Rs 10 lakh with a subsidized rate. These loans are intended to stimulate woman entrepreneurship by enabling easy and affordable business finance, which encourages small business development and expansion within the region. The funding is provided through government schemes at both central and state levels, with benefits provided for interest subvention. Historically, the Tamil Nadu government has provided a strong focus on women SHGs and has provided credit, backed by numerous subsidies and interest-free credit.

The central government also subsidizes a pension scheme of Rs 3,000 for unorganized sector workers. Eligibility criteria generally include people in unstructured employment like household aids, mendicants, construction workers and the like. The applicants have to go through the social welfare schemes of the central government that aim at providing financial aid and social insurance to the marginalized workers.

Concerning the Kadinal Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme where the government gives financial aid at a specified amount to women heads of families in Tamil Nadu, the government has started the process of verifying new applications. This scheme provides direct cash transfers to eligible women, which helps with essential family expenses and promotes women’s economic security. The ongoing verification is a positive step to ensure that rightful beneficiaries receive the scheme’s benefits promptly.