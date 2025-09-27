Top FD Rates For Seniors: 5-Year Deposits Offering Up To 8.4% Interest– Check List

New Delhi: If you’re a senior citizen searching for safe and steady ways to grow your savings, fixed deposits (FDs) remain one of the most reliable options. Some banks are now offering interest rates as high as 8.4 per cent on FDs, especially for deposits up to Rs 3 crore with a five-year lock-in. With guaranteed returns and minimal risk, these schemes are particularly appealing for retirees who want both security and a regular flow of income. However, it’s also important to weigh the benefits against factors like bank type and DICGC insurance coverage before investing.

Best FD Rates for Senior Citizens (Updated: September 24, 2025)

- Suryoday Small Finance Bank – Offers the highest FD rate of 8.4 per cent for senior citizens with a 5-year tenure. (Also Read: ITR Refund 2025: How Long It Takes, Tracking Status, And Common Delays Explained)

- Jana Small Finance Bank – Provides up to 8 per cent interest on FDs for a 5-year tenure.

- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank – Gives a maximum of 7.75 per cent interest for a shorter 3-year tenure.

Source: Paisabazaar.com (as of September 24, 2025)

FD Safety and DICGC Coverage

While small finance banks are offering higher interest rates than most large banks, they come with slightly different business risks. Fortunately, all deposits—whether with small finance banks or scheduled commercial banks—are insured up to Rs 5 lakh (including principal and interest) under the DICGC scheme. Experts advise keeping deposits within this limit per bank to ensure your money stays fully protected, even in unexpected situations. (Also Read: NPS Rule Changes From October 1: Key Updates Investors Must Know— Details Here)

FD Tax Rules for Senior Citizens

Banks must deduct Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) if a senior citizen earns more than Rs 1 lakh in FD interest in a financial year. It’s important to know that TDS is not an extra tax—it’s just an advance deduction, which can be adjusted while filing your Income Tax Return (ITR). If your total tax liability is lower, you can even claim a refund.

Senior citizens whose taxable income is below the exemption limit can submit Form 15H to their bank to avoid unnecessary TDS deductions.

Tax benefits for FY 2025-26:

- New tax regime: Income up to Rs 12 lakh is tax-free after the Section 87A rebate.

- Old tax regime: Income up to Rs 5 lakh is tax-free after the rebate.

Even if your total income falls below these limits, banks will still deduct TDS on FD interest above Rs 1 lakh unless you submit Form 15H.

Why Senior Citizens Prefer Fixed Deposits

Guaranteed returns: The interest rate is fixed, so your earnings are safe from market ups and downs.

Regular income: Choose monthly or quarterly payouts to easily manage household expenses.

Low risk: FDs are much safer than equities or mutual funds, making them ideal for conservative investors.

Flexibility: Pick from a range of tenures, from a few months up to 10 years, based on your financial goals.