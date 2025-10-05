Trading Alert: NSE Revises Lot Sizes For Nifty, Bank Nifty & Key Index Derivatives From THIS Date

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced changes to the market lot size of derivative contracts on select indices. The revision, made in line with SEBI’s periodic lot size review guidelines, will come into effect from October 28, according to a recent circular.

What’s Changing in Lot Sizes?

As per the NSE circular, the lot size for Nifty 50 will be reduced from 75 to 65, while Bank Nifty will go down from 35 to 30. Similarly, the lot size for Nifty Financial Services will be trimmed from 65 to 60, and for Nifty Mid Select, it will drop from 140 to 120. Meanwhile, the lot size for Nifty Next 50 will stay unchanged at 25.

When Will the New Lot Sizes Apply?

The revised lot sizes will come into effect only after the December 30, 2025 expiry. Until then, the existing lot sizes will remain valid for both weekly and monthly contracts. For quarterly and half-yearly contracts, the changes will be implemented from the same expiry date. In addition, NSE has announced that the day spread order book will be temporarily disabled for select contract combinations, including November 2025–January 2026, December 2025–January 2026, and December 2025–February 2026.

NSE’s Advisory for Brokers and Investors

The NSE has instructed its members to inform clients about the upcoming lot size changes, especially those who already hold positions or are planning new ones in quarterly and half-yearly contracts. Brokers have also been directed to upload the revised contracts to ensure investors are fully updated on the changes.

Why NSE Revises Lot Sizes

“Members are advised to inform their clients who have positions or take any new positions in the quarterly and half yearly contracts, of the upcoming revision in lot size on the below-mentioned dates,” the circular stated. Such revisions are carried out by stock exchanges to improve market efficiency and liquidity, while also making contracts more accessible and attractive to a wider group of investors.