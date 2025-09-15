Tragedy Strikes: 40-Year-Old ‘Healthy’ Worker Dies From Sudden Cardiac Arrest 10 Minutes After Sick Leave Message

New Delhi: In a stark reminder of life’s unpredictability, a 40-year-old man died of a sudden cardiac arrest just minutes after texting his boss to request sick leave. The tragedy, which occurred on September 13, 2025, has left colleagues, family members, and online communities stunned, highlighting how even apparently healthy people can face unforeseen medical emergencies.

Shankar, described by his manager K.V. Iyyer as a “healthy and fit” employee who had worked with the company for six years, was known for his disciplined lifestyle. Married and a father to a young child, he reportedly abstained from smoking and alcohol.

At 8:37 a.m., while going about his morning routine, Shankar messaged Iyyer complaining of severe back pain and asking for the day off. Iyyer, accustomed to such requests, simply replied, “Ok, take rest.” Just ten minutes later, at 8:47 a.m., Shankar suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at home.

Iyyer learned of the incident around 11 a.m. through a phone call, which he initially dismissed as impossible. He contacted another colleague to verify the news and obtain Shankar’s address, then rushed to his residence—only to find the worst was true.

“One of my colleagues, Shankar, texted me this morning at 8:37 a.m. saying, ‘Sir, due to heavy back pain, I am unable to come today. So please grant me leave.’ Such a leave request being usual, I replied, ‘OK, take rest.’ The day continued normally. At 11 a.m., I received a call that shook me like never before—the caller said Shankar had passed away. I didn’t believe it at first. I called another colleague to reconfirm and get his address. Got the address and rushed to his house. He was no more.”

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online about the warning signs of heart attacks. Users highlighted how symptoms such as back pain, fatigue, sweating, nausea or pain radiating to the shoulder can easily be mistaken for gastric trouble or muscle strain, delaying critical care. One person shared a similar loss of a 40-year-old friend who ignored shoulder pain, believing it to be indigestion.

Others posted heartfelt condolences. “Life is truly unpredictable and we are fighting over petty reasons. I hope we learn to accept our shortcomings and those of others too. May the departed soul rest in peace,” wrote one user. Another said, “Shocking and tragic considering his age and family. May his aatma attain sadgati. Om Shanti.” A third added, “True, life is so unpredictable. Heartfelt prayers for strength and peace to his family. Om Shanti.”

Health experts stress that survival rates rise dramatically when medical intervention arrives within the first hour to 90 minutes of a cardiac event—underscoring the importance of recognising early symptoms and seeking immediate help.