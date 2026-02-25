Transport biz owner claims his top truck drivers earn, save more than many IT professionals; triggers varied responses online

New Delhi: An entrepreneur having a transport business has sparked a wider online discussion after claiming that his truck drivers often save more money than fresh software engineers. The entrepreneur said that there is a massive transfer of wealth taking place in the unorganized sector that must be acknowledged.

The businessman argued that people have different opinions about white-collar professions and blue-collar trades. He said that everyone looks down on blue-collar work but the numbers speak for themselves, regardless of people's pride.

The businessman gives two examples of people engaged in blue-collar work and white-collar work. He says a fresh IT graduate who gets a salary of around Rs 40,000 in a metro city is left with little money at the end of the month. Once their PG or rent, taxation and Zomato bills are deducted, they are left with only Rs 5000 by the time the month ends.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On the other hand, he said that he employs experienced heavy-duty truck drivers who often earn between Rs 45,000 and Rs 55,000 in direct cash payments. Without having to pay rent or income tax, these truck drivers are constructing homes in their native villages. He contrasted home construction by truck drivers with that of qualified professionals who would have to use the money to pay off an EMI for an iPhone.

The entrepreneur said that there is a massive transfer of wealth taking place in the unorganized sector. He said that people only judge the dirt on the trucks of the drivers and fail to notice the money in their bank accounts. He urged people to set aside their egos and honour the skill required in the transportation sector. He wonders whether the blue-collar work is fundamentally undervalued in India.

Netizens Reactions

The post triggered varied responses online with many users urging people to respect those engaged in the transport sector.

One user said, "My Truck Driver Has His Own Car."

Another user commented, "Great insight. But the mindset of the Indian people have to change, where such jobs are viewed down."

Another user said, "Reminder: High income doesn’t mean easy life, Trucking is pure grind."

A user commented, "Respect the men, moving the country."