TransUnion CIBIL can now access your Aadhaar information for verification purposes, Can you deny Aadhaar authentication? Explained

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance has issued a notification allowing TransUnion CIBIL Limited to use Aadhaar authentication for establishing user identity for accessing credit information reports.

Department of Financial Services, issuing the notification said, "Whereas the use of Aadhaar number to establish identity enables individuals to receive subsidies, benefits and services in a convenient and seamless manner, obviates the need for multiplicity of documents to establish identity, simplifies processes and promotes transparency and efficiency".

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, after consultation with the Unique Identification Authority of India had allowed vide its letter number 13(3)/2023-EG-II, dated the 2nd February, 2026 to the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services for the purposes specified under subrule (1) of rule 3 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, that the TransUnion CIBIL Limited may be allowed to perform authentication and be permitted the use of Aadhaar number during authentication for establishing identity of Aadhaar number holder and notify the same under rule 5 of the said rules read with subclause (ii) of clause (b) of sub-section (4) of section 4 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (18 of 2016)," said the notification.

The notification further clarified that Aadhaar authentication shall be performed for the purpose of accessing credit information reports of users, using Yes/No or/and eKYC authentication facilities as prescribed under sub-rule (1) of rule 3 of the said rules and the performance of Aadhaar authentication for the said purpose shall be on voluntary basis and that the said Agency shall perform the Aadhaar authentication only for establishing the identity of users during registration and login on the CIBIL platform.

Can you deny Aadhaar authentication by TransUnion CIBIL?

As per the finance ministry notification, it is a voluntary process. TransUnion CIBIL will have to obtain the consent of the Aadhaar number holder for the purpose of authentication.

TransUnion CIBIL shall inform it to the Aadhaar number holder of the following alternate and viable means of identification and shall not deny any service to the Aadhaar number holder for refusing to, or being unable to, undergo Aadhaar authentication. The services are

a) Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card

b) Passport

c) Voter’s Identity Card issued by the Election Commission of India

d) Driving License issued by the Licensing Authority under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (59 of 1988); and

e) Ration Card

What is Aadhaar Authentication?

UIDAI defines Aadhaar Authentication as a process by which the Aadhaar number along with demographic information (such as name, date of birth, gender etc) or biometric information (Fingerprint or Iris) of an individual is submitted to UIDAI’s Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for its verification and UIDAI verifies the correctness of the details submitted, or the lack thereof, on the basis of information available with it.