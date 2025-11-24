Triple Deadline Alert On November 30: KYC Update, Pension Scheme Switch & Life Certificate Submission

New Delhi: As November 30 approaches, customers, central government employees, and pensioners face three crucial financial deadlines. Missing any of these may lead to service disruptions, delayed benefits, or compliance issues. Here’s a detailed breakdown of all three requirements and what you must do before the cutoff date.

Mandatory KYC Update for PNB Customers

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued a final reminder to customers whose KYC (Know Your Customer) update became due on or before September 30, 2025. These individuals must complete the process by November 30 to avoid restrictions on their accounts.

PNB allows customers to update KYC details through multiple convenient channels:

PNB ONE mobile app

Internet banking

Email or SMS

WhatsApp banking

Physical visit to the nearest branch

KYC compliance is not just a regulatory requirement—it’s essential for verifying identity, preventing fraud, and ensuring continued access to all banking services. Customers who fail to update their KYC details risk having their accounts frozen for security reasons, which may affect withdrawals, online transfers, and other services.

Given that this is one of the most important annual compliance tasks for bank account holders, PNB is urging all eligible customers to finish their updates well before the deadline to avoid a last-minute rush.

Deadline to Switch from NPS to UPS for Central Government Employees

The second major deadline affects central government employees who are eligible to shift from the National Pension System (NPS) to the newly introduced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). The Ministry of Finance has extended this deadline multiple times—first from June 30 to September 30, and now finally to November 30, 2025.

Officials have made it clear that this extension is likely the last one.

The switch is entirely voluntary but can significantly impact retirement planning. Many employees are evaluating the UPS due to its defined-benefit structure and the promise of more stable post-retirement income. Choosing whether to shift requires understanding eligibility, tax implications, long-term returns, and personal financial goals.

Employees who wish to switch must apply through their respective administrative departments or online channels where applicable. Failure to opt in before November 30 means they will continue under the existing NPS structure by default.

Life Certificate Submission for Pensioners

The third crucial deadline is for pensioners who must submit their annual life certificate by November 30 to continue receiving monthly pension payments.

To make the process easier, the government and various banks offer multiple submission modes:

Jeevan Pramaan digital life certificate (biometric authentication)

Bank branch submission

Doorstep banking for senior citizens

Online portals and mobile apps

If a pensioner fails to submit their life certificate on time, their pension will be temporarily stopped. However, once the certificate is submitted, payments resume and pending amounts are released.

Given the convenience of digital and doorstep options, pensioners are encouraged to complete the submission well in time to avoid interruptions.

The November 30 triple deadline—PNB KYC update, NPS-to-UPS switch, and life certificate submission—carries serious implications for banking access, pension continuity, and retirement planning. Completing these tasks promptly ensures uninterrupted financial services and peace of mind.