Trump’s Tariffs Spark Swadeshi Push: US Giants Like McDonald’s And Pepsi Feel The Heat

New Delhi: A growing wave of anti-US sentiment is sweeping across India after President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs up to 50 per cent on Indian goods. The move was linked to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, has sparked criticism and concern with many calling the tariffs among the harshest imposed on any country.

US Brands in the Crosshairs as Boycott Calls Grow in India

In response to the recent U.S. tariffs, major American multinationals like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Subway, KFC, and McDonald’s are now facing the threat of a boycott in India. Similar anti-American boycotts are already underway in countries like France, the UK, and Canada. With India’s population of over 1.5 billion, such a movement could lead to significant financial losses for these companies. (Also Read: Despite Selling, FIIs Bought Rs 40,305 Crore In Equity Via Indian Primary Market In Aug)

Modi Backs 'Swadeshi' as Tariff Tensions Escalate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to support "swadeshi" locally made products as tensions with the United States continue to rise. His call to embrace homegrown goods comes in the wake of steep U.S. tariffs and growing public backlash. Taking a subtle dig at President Trump, Modi remarked that a “politics of economic selfishness” is spreading globally, with countries focusing solely on their own interests. The situation escalated further on August 6, when Trump slapped an additional 25 per cent penalty on top of the existing 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India.

Posting on Truth Social, Donald Trump criticized India for purchasing large amounts of Russian oil and allegedly reselling it on the open market for significant profits. He claimed, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, they are then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the open market for big profits.” He went on to say that India "doesn’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian war machine," and announced, “Because of this, I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the USA.” (Also Read: Tragedy At Microsoft: Who Was Pratik Pandey, Indian-Origin Engineer Found Dead In California?)

The higher tariffs officially took effect on August 27. In response, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal wrote an open letter to Donald Trump, drawing a parallel with India’s historic Swadeshi Movement of August 7, 1905. He warned that if India’s 1.46 billion people were to revive that spirit and strategically limit their engagement with U.S. businesses, the economic impact would be far greater for the United States than for India.

My open letter to @realDonaldTrump on US’s 50% tariffs for India, in which I urge him to “choose dialogue over discord, coordination over coercion.”



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/rQJXv8yhiY — Ashok Kumar Mittal (@DrAshokKMittal) August 7, 2025

US Brands Like McDonald’s and PepsiCo See Big Business in India

Westlife Foodworld Limited, the company that operates McDonald’s in West and South India, reported Rs 2,390 crore in revenue for the fiscal year 2024 — a 5 per cent rise compared to the previous year. PepsiCo India also posted strong numbers, with revenue reaching Rs 8,200 crore for the same period. India remains a key market for PepsiCo, ranking among its top 15 globally. Over the past three years, the company has invested nearly Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 crore in the country, highlighting its long-term commitment to the Indian market.